The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played a pair of games this past weekend. They faced the tough Crow Creek Chieftains in Stephan on Thursday night and the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves in Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Saturday.
Thursday’s game saw the Chieftains jump out to a 18-9 lead. They extended that lead to 41-26 at halftime. The Chieftains, who’ve only lost once this season, kept up their momentum by scoring over 50 points in the second half. They came away with the 93-59 victory. No individual stats were provided for this game.
Saturday’s game against the Braves started rather controversially. The Buffs received a technical foul after a player hung on the rim during pregame warmups. The Braves also received a technical foul for one of their players wearing an undershirt that was not the same color as his jersey. The game started with technical free throws rather than the normal opening tip-off. Once the dust settled, the Braves went to work. They jumped out to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 39-23 at halftime. The Buffs responded in the third quarter by outscoring the Braves 16-13. The Braves would not be denied. They came away with a 81-56 victory.
The Braves were led by senior forward Riley Hodgkiss, who had 25 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Senior forward Leon Brown Otter also scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half. Junior forward Spencer Moran had 11 points, while junior guard Rance Harrison had ten points.
The Buffs were led by sophomore guard Lathan Prince, who had a game-high 29 points. Senior forward Slater Tople had nine points, while junior forward Nathan Cook had eight points.
The Buffs (6-8, no. 6 in Region 6A) will only play one game this week. They will play the Todd County Falcons (7-7, no. 5 in Region 7A) in Mission on Tuesday as a part of a boys/girls doubleheader. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.