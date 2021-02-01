Lathan Prince

Stanley County's Lathan Prince is sandwiched between two Bennett County defenders on his way to the basket during a game at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Jan. 28. Prince had a team-high 20 points in a 63-62 overtime victory against the Lower Brule Sioux on Jan. 30.

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team faced the Lower Brule Sioux in Lower Brule on Saturday. The Buffs managed to pull out a 63-62 victory in overtime.

Both teams ended up tied at 12-12 after the first quarter. The Sioux pulled ahead slightly with a 25-23 halftime lead, but that lead would not last, as the Buffs tied the game at 41-41 going into the fourth quarter. Neither team was able to pull out a win in regulation, and the game went into overtime. Stanley County junior guard Lathan Prince hit a three to begin overtime, and the Buffs didn’t look back. A last second attempt to win the game by the Sioux was off the mark, and the Buffs came away winners.

Prince led the Buffs with 20 points. Junior forward Cormac Duffy had 16 points, while senior forward Nathan Cook had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sioux were led by the duo of sophomore guard Brian LaRoche Jr. and junior forward Keshaume Thigh. Both players had 25 points each.

The Sioux (6-7) will next see action against the Wessington Springs Spartans (9-3) in Wessington Springs on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. The Buffs (7-4) have won three straight games. They will host the Lakota Tech Tatanka (5-4) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.

