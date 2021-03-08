Nathan Cook

Stanley County's Nathan Cook puts up a shot against the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in this file photo from Feb. 16.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team took on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Mobridge on Thursday in a Region 6A playoff game. The Tigers came away with a 54-40 victory.

The Buffs held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers came within one point of tying the game, but the Buffs still held a 25-24 lead at halftime. The Tigers kept up that small amount of momentum by taking a 38-28 lead after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 16-12 in the fourth quarter. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Buffs end their season with an 11-9 record. Seniors graduating from the team are Jamie Juarez, Nathan Cook and Tayne Bohman. The Tigers (15-5) are the no. 10 ranked team in the Class A SoDak16. They will play the no. 7 seed Winner Warriors (19-2) on Tuesday in Murdo. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Warriors defeated the Tigers 81-76 on Feb. 19 in Winner.

