The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team took to the road on Saturday for a battle with the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines in Selby. The Buffs won 50-39.
The Buffs started the game by jumping out to a 15-11 first quarter lead. They extended their lead to 27-21 at halftime, and 38-31 after three quarters. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Wolverines 12-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs were led by senior forward Nathan Cook, who had a game high 16 points. Junior guard Lathan Prince had 13 points, while junior center Stran Scott had 12 points. Junior guard Daysen Titze had nine points.
Sophomore guard Tray Hettick led the Wolverines with 13 points. Junior center Chance Gregg added 12 points.
The Wolverines (2-3) will next see action against the McIntosh Tigers (2-1) in Herreid on Tuesday. That game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT. The Buffs (3-2) will face the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (3-1) on Tuesday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT.
