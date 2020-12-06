The Stanley County and Sully Buttes wrestling teams got their seasons underway at the Stanley County Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. A total of 69 wrestlers from ten teams saw action in the tournament.
As a team, the Stanley County Buffaloes placed fourth with 64 team points. The Chargers placed tenth with 14 team points. Burke/Gregory won the tournament team title after getting a score of 178.5 team points, which was 36 points better than the second place score of Lyman.
The Buffs were led by sophomore Chase Hanson and senior Trey Frost. Both wrestlers placed first in their respective weight classes. Eighth grader Colton Brady placed second at 138 pounds, while junior Levi Stover placed second at 170 pounds. Eighth grader Hayden Roggow placed third at 120 pounds, while senior Tracy Nielsen placed fourth at 285 pounds.
Senior Kash Weischedel was the lone Sully Buttes Chargers representative. Weischedel placed fourth at 182 pounds. He won two of his four matches by pinfall.
The Chargers and Buffs will both next see action at the Lyman Quadrangular at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. Teams scheduled to compete include Stanley County, Sully Buttes, Lyman and Miller/Highmore-Harrold.
