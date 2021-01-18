The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams saw action at the Battler Invitational in Gettysburg on Saturday. A total of 12 teams competed in the tournament.
The Buffs placed fourth out of 12 teams by earning a team score of 66.0 team points. The Chargers placed ninth out of 12 teams with a team score of 42.0 team points. Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington won the Battler Invitational by finishing with a team score of 204.5 team points, which was well ahead of the second place score of 83 team points by Webster Area.
Individually, the Buffs were led by sophomore Chase Hanson, who placed first at 120 pounds. Wrestlers who won their placing matches include freshman Tayten Walker, senior Trey Frost and eighth grader Colton Brady.
All three of the Chargers wrestlers placed in their weight brackets. Sophomore Chase Yellowhawk placed first at 138 pounds, while seventh grader Cateri Yellowhawk placed first in the Girls No. 1 bracket.
The Buffs and Chargers are both scheduled to see action in Mobridge this week. The Buffs will compete against Lemmon, Ipswich and Mobridge-Pollock on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Chargers are scheduled to compete against Mobridge-Pollock, Faulkton Area and Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.