The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams saw action at the Hoven Quadrangular in Hoven on Thursday. Both teams competed in three duals each, with the other two teams being Potter County and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree.
The Buffs went 3-0 in their duals. They defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 42-6. Chase Hanson, Colton Brady and Trent Beintema each won their matches by pinfall. The Buffs defeated the Potter County Battlers 36-12. Chase Hanson and Trey Frost each won their matches by pinfall. The Buffs defeated the Chargers 42-12. Colton Brady won the lone match between opponents, when he defeated Brayden Yackley by pinfall.
The Chargers lost 24-12 to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree. All of their wins came via forfeit. In extra matches, Tahnie Yellowhawk and Cateri Yellowhawk both won their matches against Eulayla Maynard. The Potter County Battlers defeated the Chargers 24-18. All Chargers victories came via forfeit. In an extra match, Brayden Yackley defeated Ayden Forgey by sudden victory in overtime.
The Buffs are next scheduled to compete in the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
