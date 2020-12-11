The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams got back on the mat on Thursday night in their first quadrangular of the season, which was the Lyman Quadrangular at the new Raiders Gym in Presho.
The Buffs went 2-1 in their three duals. They lost 51-23 to the Lyman Raiders, and 39-12 to the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers. The Buffs defeated the Chargers 30-3.
The Chargers went 0-3 in their three duals. Other than the aforementioned loss to the Buffs, the Chargers lost 63-6 to the Raiders, and 29-6 to the Rustlers.
Both the Buffs and Chargers had a few highlights. Buffs eighth grader Hayden Roggow went 3-0, including a pinfall victory over Lyman’s Easton Robbins. Sophomore Chase Hanson went 3-0, including a 15-0 technical fall victory over Lyman’s Kellen Griffith. Chargers sophomore Chase Yellowhawk went 3-0. Yellowhawk defeated Stanley County’s Trey Frost by decision, Lyman’s Shilo Mowry by pinfall, and Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Ryder Rowland by pinfall.
The next time the Buffaloes wrestlers will see action will be at the Gregory Invitational on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT. The Chargers will see action at the Faulkton Invitational in Faulkton on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
