The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams competed in the Stanley County Triangular at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The other team competing in the triangular was the Potter County Battlers.
The Battlers defeated the Buffs 30-24 in the first dual of the night. The Buffs won three matches by forfeit. Junior Chase Hanson was the lone Buff to win a match against a Battler opponent. He pinned eighth grader Ivan Stuwe in 2:53.
The Battlers defeated the Chargers 34-24 in the second dual of the night. The Chargers won three matches by forfeit. A highlight was the performance of freshman Ely Heuertz, who defeated eighth grader Trace Genzler by pinfall in 33 seconds. In an exhibition match, Sully Buttes seventh grader Bryson Heuertz defeated sixth grader Austin Jensen by pinfall in 1:26.
In the final dual of the night, the Buffs defeated the Chargers 39-24. The Buffs won three matches by forfeit, one match by decision and two matches by pinfall. Pinfall wins came courtesy of freshman Colton Brady and seventh grader Witt Myers. Senior Levi Stover’s win by forfeit tied him with his father Brad Stover on the all-time wins list for Stanley County wrestling. Buffs coach Clayton Wahlstrom told the Capital Journal his team did a lot of things right on Thursday night.
“We’re not in our final form yet,” Wahlstrom said. “The best is yet to come. This is a tough group of kids ready to make some noise in February.”
The Chargers are next scheduled to compete at the Redfield Invitational in Redfield next Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT. The Buffs will compete in the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
