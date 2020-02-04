The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams each had a very busy weekend of action. They competed in the Sully Buttes Quadrangular in Onida, alongside the Potter County Battlers and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree, on Thursday night. Both local teams competed in the Wagner Invitational in Wagner on Saturday.
The Buffs went undefeated in the Sully Buttes Quad. They defeated the Chargers 48-6, the Battlers 45-18, and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 48-0. A highlight for the Buffs for Thursday was the performance of senior Reid Wieczorek. He defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree’s Hunter Stambach by pinfall in 39 seconds. Most of the Buffs victories were by forfeit.
The Chargers lost their two remaining duals. They were defeated by the Battlers 29-18, and by Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 22-6. A highlight for the Chargers was the performance of freshman Chase Yellowhawk. He defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree’s Wiley Harrison by pinfall in 54 seconds.
Saturday saw the Buffs place 12th out of 18 teams at the Wagner Invitational after finishing with a team score of 62 points. The Chargers placed 17 with a score of 13 points. Wagner won their own invitational after finishing with a score of 184 points, while Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon placed second with a score of 182 points.
No Chargers wrestlers placed in their weight classes in the Wagner Invitational. The Buffs had six wrestlers place. They were led by Wieczorek, who placed third at 170 pounds. Senior Isaac Cliff placed fourth at 182 pounds. Levi Stover, Cade Stover and Dylan Endres each placed sixth in their weight classes. Sydney Tubbs rounded out the Buffs by placing fifth at 220 pounds.
The Chargers and Buffs will next see action at the Big Dakota Conference Tournament in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
