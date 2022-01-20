The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling teams competed in the Mobridge-Pollock Invitational in Mobridge on Tuesday. A total of five teams competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Buffs placed second with a team score of 48.0. The Chargers placed third with a score of 37.0. Mobridge-Pollock placed first with a score of 61.5.
All six Buffs wrestlers placed in their weight classes. They were led by Chase Hanson, who placed second at 132 pounds. Witt Myers placed second at 113 pounds, while River Ludeman placed third. Tayen Walker placed third at 182 pounds, while Hayden Roggow placed fourth at 132 pounds. Colton Brady placed third at 145 pounds. He also took home the fast pin for the Buffs. Brady defeated Lemmon/McIntosh’s Cody Zentner in 2:19.
All five Chargers wrestlers also placed in their weight classes. Lucas Arcoren and Saige Heath led the way for the Chargers. Arcoren placed first at 145 pounds. Heath placed first in the Girls 3 bracket. She also took home the fastest pin after she defeated Mobridge-Pollock’s Navalyn Hassel in 39 seconds. Cateri Yellowhawk placed second in the Girls 1 bracket. Eli Heuertz placed second at 138 pounds, while Isaac Ramirez placed third.
The Buffs and Chargers are next scheduled to compete in the Winner Invitational in Winner on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
