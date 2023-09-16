Stanley County got off to a slow start at home against Bon Homme on Friday, falling behind by three touchdowns. Despite a furious last-minute comeback attempt by the Buffs, Bon Homme hung on to win, 28-22.
The Buffs won the coin toss and the opening kickoff but were immediately forced into a three-and-out.
Although Stanley County looked as if it had come up with a stop on the next possession to get the ball right back, an unfortunate offside penalty moved the chains for Bon Homme.
From there, Bon Homme quarterback Landon Schmidt was able to punch it in for a touchdown from 7 yards out. A missed extra point attempt kept the score at 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
After alternating scoreless drives, the Buffs received the ball again deep in their territory. After another three-and-out, a botched punt gave Bon Homme the ball at Stanley County’s 17-yard line.
Running back Jackson Caba immediately capitalized with a 17-yard touchdown run, running through multiple would-be tacklers early in the second quarter. A two-point conversion made the score 14-0 for Bon Homme.
Stanley County managed to take its next drive into Bon Homme territory behind a couple of big runs from senior Barret Schweitzer, but the Buffs were stopped on fourth down. Another long touchdown drive with two minutes left in the first half gave Bon Homme a 21-0 lead, which the it into halftime.
Benefitting from the home field advantage that allowed the team to go into the air-conditioned school while leaving its opponents outside, Stanley County came out with a different energy in the second half. They Buffs punctuated a long opening drive with a screen touchdown pass from senior quarterback Broch Zeeb to Schweitzer.
However, things quickly swung back in favor of Bon Homme, as a penalty negated Stanley County’s 2-point conversion, and Bon Homme quickly responded with a touchdown for a 28-6 lead.
Zeeb and sophomore wide receiver Paxton Deal combined to lead the Buffs down the field on the next drive. On a fourth-and-one, Zeeb snuck up the middle for a crucial first down. Then, a trick play saw Deal find Zeeb on a long passing play.
On the next down, Zeeb found Deal for a 27-yard pass to the 2-yard line, with Deal securing the contested ball. Finally, Zeeb finished off the drive with a touchdown run up the middle. A successful 2-point conversion made the score 28-14 midway through the fourth quarter.
Although Stanley County’s attempted onside kick failed and gave Bon Homme the ball at midfield, the Buffs came up with a key fourth-down stop.
On the next drive, in the game's closing minutes, it looked as if Stanley County’s offense had stalled. However, as Zeeb scrambled on a desperate third down, Deal suddenly broke wide open in the middle of the field. Zeeb found him, and Deal ran the rest of the way untouched for a 49-yard touchdown.
After a successful 2-point conversion, Bon Homme led 28-22 with less than two minutes remaining.
Things ended anticlimactically as the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful again, and Bon Homme ran out the clock.
Stanley County coach Max Foth felt as if his team played an uneven game in the loss.
“I think the biggest thing wasn’t an X’s and O’s thing. In the first half, Bon Homme really wanted it a lot more than we did and played a lot more physically than we did,” Foth said. “Finally, in the second half, we really matched their physicality and did a lot better defensively. Offensively, we saw some avenues to be able to score, and we were lucky enough to exploit that.”
He continued: “We did a nice job in the pass game. Despite some of the silly reads our quarterback had, we still had some big pass plays. Bon Homme is just too good of a football team to play one good half. You have to play a good game to beat them, and we didn’t do that today.”
Stanley County fell to 3-1, and Bon Homme improved to 1-3. The Buffs will travel to White River on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
