The Stanley County Buffaloes volleyball team competed in the Mobridge Invitational Volleyball Tournament in Mobridge on Saturday. They went 1-2 in their three games of action. Sophomore Cadence Hand was named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Buffs lost to the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers, 2-0. Set scores were 25-16 and 26-24.
The Buffs were led by senior Jordyn Sosa, who had five kills, Junior Olivia Chase had 10 assists, 11 digs and two aces. Senior Taylee Stroup had 14 digs, while sophomore Cadence Hand had 13 digs.
The Tigers were led by senior Landyn Henderson, who had seven kills. Junior Emma Keller had 12 assists and five kills. Junior Ava Stoick had 11 digs, while junior Mariah Goehring had four aces.
The Buffs defeated the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves, 2-0. Set scores were 25-20 and 25-12.
Sophomore Cadence Hand led the Buffs with four kills and 10 digs. Chase had 10 digs, five assists and three aces.
The Buffs lost to the Ipswich Tigers, 2-1. Set scores were 25-21, 21-25 and 25-21.
Sosa led the Buffs with eight kills and four blocks. Chase had 14 assists and four aces, while Stroup had 17 digs. Junior Kori Gabriel added 11 digs.
The Tigers were led by junior Gracie Lang, who had 14 kills. Junior Quincey Olivier had 21 assists. Junior Madison Geditz had 18 digs, while junior Kaitlyn Bierman had 10 digs.
The Buffs (4-5) will next see action on Thursday when they host the Jones County Coyotes (5-4) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Starting time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.