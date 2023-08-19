Sully Buttes and Stanley County began their respective football seasons Friday night, as the Chargers hosted the Buffaloes at Sully Buttes High School.

Despite Sully Buttes having the home field advantage, Stanley County walked away with a dominant 42-20 victory — its first road win since Oct. 1 of 2021 at Lemmon/McIntosh (27-8).

Broch Zeeb
Stanley County's Broch Zeeb winds up to throw a pass.
Lucas Arcoren
Sully Buttes' Lucas Arcoren receives the handoff from Wesley Wittler.
Gavin Barber
Sully Buttes' Gavin Barber returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown Friday.

