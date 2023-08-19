Sully Buttes and Stanley County began their respective football seasons Friday night, as the Chargers hosted the Buffaloes at Sully Buttes High School.
Despite Sully Buttes having the home field advantage, Stanley County walked away with a dominant 42-20 victory — its first road win since Oct. 1 of 2021 at Lemmon/McIntosh (27-8).
“It feels great,” Buffs head coach Max Foth said following Friday’s game. “I felt like our kids fought so hard and battled. They really fought all four quarters. They had a lot of adversity. It was hot and humid. It could’ve been easy to really kind of pout when things didn’t go our way. We just kept battling and doing some really nice things.”
Foth also enjoyed watching his team score 40-plus points in their season opener, compared to last year’s in Fort Pierre when the Chargers beat the Buffs, 16-6.
“I love that we scored so many points and put so many points on the board,” Foth said. “But we turned the ball over three separate times with interceptions and then fumbled the ball inside the five- (yard line), so we know we left points on the board, for sure. We got a lot to clean up for next week, but a really positive note to start the season.”
Stanley County’s first drive came up empty after senior quarterback Broch Zeeb threw an interception to Sully Buttes senior defensive back Logan Severson, and the Chargers took over on their own six-yard line. But the Buffs’ defense made up for the early turnover just a couple of plays later.
At the 7.5-minute mark, Sully Buttes sophomore quarterback Wesley Wittler tried to lateral it to junior running back Arcoren, but Arcoren couldn’t catch it cleanly. Stanley picked up the fumble for a touchdown, and the Buffs suddenly had a 6-0 lead.
For the remainder of the half, it was the Colton Brady show for Stanley County. The junior tailback tallied all three of his rushing touchdowns before the intermission.
Brady’s longest score was his first. With nearly four minutes left in the first quarter, he broke a few tackles and ran it 85 yards to the house to give the Buffs a 12-6 lead.
Brady had a 64-yard touchdown nearly 30 seconds later and then a 31-yarder in the opening seconds of the second quarter.
According to Foth, Brady ended with seven carries for over 200 yards in just the first half. He later left the game due to a “stinger” to his shoulder.
“Colton is a difference-maker. A lot of people saw that tonight,” Foth said. “He does a really nice job of setting up blocks, and he does a really nice job of seeing the field, finding that open grass and being able to make those defenders miss. Because of his work in the weight room, he ran through a lot of arm tackles, too. So he was really hard to bring down, and he played really well on the offensive end tonight.”
Stanley County’s offense capped off a big first half with a touchdown pass from Zeeb to senior wide receiver Barret Schweitzer with just under five minutes left. The Buffs led the Chargers 36-12 at halftime.
“We’re all connected, we all have really good chemistry,” Zeeb said. “Our offense is really smooth just because of how much chemistry we have and how much better we’ve gotten from last year.”
Zeeb explained how the offense got off to such a quick start Friday.
“We’ve been working on it (like) crazy,” he said. “We got a lot of good athletes and good linemen.”
Along with a fumble recovery, Foth’s defense snuffed out a Sully Buttes fake punt late in the third quarter and then recorded an interception in the fourth.
That interception by sophomore defensive back Brendon Bothwell set up a five-yard rushing touchdown by Zeeb that gave the Buffs a 42-12 lead with just over 8.5 minutes left.
“I think we were assignment-sound tonight,” Foth said of his defense. “I think we did a nice job of everybody trusting the guy next to them, doing their own job and trusting that everyone was going to be there.”
Stanley County’s “toughness” impressed Foth the most in Friday’s win.
“You know, there were some lapses, some special teams blunders. There were some penalties, there were some turnovers,” he said. “Overall, it’s a goofy first game, but there are a lot of positives for this Stanley County bunch. I’m just so proud of how hard the kids played.”
Friday’s game wasn’t as enjoyable for the Chargers, though, as they dropped below .500 to begin the season.
“We just got a lot of things that we need to get better with,” Sully Buttes head coach Tom Moore said. “(Stanley County’s) first score was kind of a junk, offensive play that they recovered in the end zone. They had better field position than us most of the time. That just hurt us. We played a lot of defense, and that wore us down a lot more.
“They were well-schemed. Their line was better than (ours). They beat us up front, and that was disappointing to see from our guys.”
On a night where the Chargers struggled to move the ball at times, Moore thought there were still some “positive things,” offensively.
Wittler made his first start at quarterback Friday, and he finished 7-of-14 for 53 yards through the air and had 14 yards on the ground.
“He did a nice job,” Moore said. “He had that one interception that definitely wasn’t a good read. But, otherwise, he distributed the ball pretty well. He was under pressure a lot. They were fast reads for him because he was having to scramble. And that just makes it hard for your starter (at quarterback).”
Barber shined for the Chargers. He scored on a backwards pass from Wittler, kickoff (90 yards) and a one-yard run. Barber carried the ball 10 times for 83 yards.
Arcoren also ran the ball well, ending with 14 carries for 90 yards.
“He’s one kid that coaches love. He’s a weight room kid, he loves being in there,” Moore said of Barber. “We were just talking now as coaches how we’re going to kind of get him more touches a game. His work ethic is showing here. He’s a good kid to have on our team.”
Defensively, the Chargers will have to work on their run defense and “finding the cohesive unit” up front, Moore said.
Even though Sully Buttes gave up a lot of points Friday, Moore’s defense was able to force a few turnovers. The Chargers intercepted Zeeb three times — twice by Wittler and once by Severson. Sully Buttes also forced a Buffs fumble late in the third quarter.
Wittler picks off Zeeb for the 2nd time tonight. His return is brought back to the 22 after a holding call on SB.Still 36-12 Buffs | 5:29 3Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/GFfTFTAGtg— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) August 19, 2023
“We’re good in our back-half,” Moore said. “It was good to see the DBs play like they did. It was exciting.”
After a rough first half, the Chargers outscored Stanley County 8-6 in the final two quarters. Moore said it was a “nice, uplifting way to finish” Friday’s contest.
“There are some positives to take away from (tonight), but a lot of things to clean up, that’s for sure,” Moore said. “That’s Week 1, and we got seven more guaranteed games. Hopefully, about 10 more.”
Up next, Sully Buttes will face Potter County (1-0) on Aug. 25 at Hoven Football Field at 7 p.m. The Chargers defeated the Battlers, 36-6, last year in Onida.
“We have Potter County coming up, so a pretty tough game next week,” Moore said. “(We’re) going to rebound pretty well. I don’t think we left tonight with any bumps or bruises or anything detrimental, so that’s a bonus. We’ll find out Monday and watch film at practice and whatnot. We’ll have a good week next week to get after it and do the best we can to give ourselves a chance to win next week.”
Meanwhile, the Buffs will look to win consecutive games when they host De Smet (1-0) on Aug. 25 at Ole Williamson Field at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs beat Stanley County, 36-7, last fall at Wilkinson Field.
Zeeb explained what Friday’s win will do for his team going forward.
“Hopefully, it gives us good confidence going into (future) games, and, hopefully, we can bring it into the next game,” he said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.