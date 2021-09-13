Stanley County quarterback Lathan Prince throws a pass over the outstretched hands of a Sully Buttes defender in the direction of Gavin Irving during a game in Onida on Friday. Prince and Irving connected on two touchdowns in a 26-14 Buffs victory.
The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers football teams competed in Onida on Friday night in what was Homecoming for Sully Buttes. The Buffs sent the Chargers home with a sour taste in their mouth after a 26-14 victory.
The Buffs scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters on touchdown passes by senior quarterback Lathan Prince. The Chargers wouldn’t go away quietly. They got on the board in the third quarter when quarterback Landon Hepker connected with wide receiver Marshall Wittler on a 36 yard touchdown pass. After an attempt at a squib kick by the Chargers, the Buffs were in good field position at their own 48 yard-line. A sack of Prince sent the Buffs back to their own 45 yard-line. On the next play, senior running back Evan Nordstrom ran 55 yards to push the Buffs’ lead to 20-8. The two teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the Buffs came away on the positive end of the final score.
Prince ended the night by completing 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Gavin Irving was Prince’s top target on the night. He caught three passes for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Both teams were turnover prone. The Chargers had four turnovers split evenly between interceptions and fumbles. The Buffs had two fumbles and an interception.
The Chargers (2-2) will play the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders (0-4) at the SBA Field in Miller on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs (1-3) will host the Potter County Battlers (3-1) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
