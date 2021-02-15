The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team faced the Wall Eagles in Wall on Saturday. The Buffs defeated the Eagles 68-43.
The Buffs led 19-12 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 41-23 at halftime. The Buffs kept their 18-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Buffs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Eagles 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs outshot the Eagles in all shooting categories. They also outrebounded the Eagles 31-24. The Eagles had 22 turnovers, while the Buffs had 16 turnovers.
Junior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 24 points, including 19 points in the first half. Senior forward Nathan Cook had 16 points, while junior center Stran Scott had 13 points. Junior forward Cormac Duffy rounded out the Buffs’ double-digit scorers with 11 points.
Freshman guard Brodi Sundall had 10 points to lead the Eagles, while sophomore guard Cedar Amiotte had nine points. Senior forward Tack Tines, junior forward Cayne Krogman and junior center Nathan Law each had six points.
The Eagles (7-9, no. 4 in Region 7B) played the Kadoka Area Kougars (11-5, no. 3 in Region 7B) on Monday. That game was not completed at press time. The Buffs (8-7, no. 3 in Region 6A) will host the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (12-3, no. 2 in Region 6A) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
