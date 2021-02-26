The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the North Central Thunder in Bowdle on Thursday. The Buffs defeated the Thunder 56-43.
Senior guard Alec Maier led the Thunder with 13 points. Junior guard Trevor Beyers had 10 points, while junior forward Bryce Beitelspacher had nine points. No Stanley County stats or quarter scores could be found by the Capital Journal.
The Thunder (4-15, no. 8 in Region 2B) have lost seven straight games. They played the Sully Buttes Chargers (8-11, no. 7 in Region 2B) in Onida on Friday night. That game had not been completed as of the writing of this story.
The Buffs end their regular season with an 11-8 record. They have won four out of their last five games. As the no. 3 seed in Region 6A, they will travel to Mobridge to take on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (13-5, no. 2 in Region 6A) in Mobridge next week. A time and date has yet to be announced for that game. The Tigers defeated the Buffs 52-48 at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Feb. 16.
