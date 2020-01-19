Slater Tople

Stanley County's Slater Tople puts up a shot against the Kadoka Area Kougars during Thursday's game at the Jones County Invitational Tournament in Murdo.

 Courtesy Teresa Tople

After poor weather delayed the game for a day, the Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the Bennett County Warriors in the Jones County Invitational Tournament on Saturday at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo.

The Buffs started the game by jumping out to a 14-7 lead going into the first quarter break. They extended that lead to 33-13 at halftime, and 51-22 after three quarters. With many Buffs players getting rest in the fourth quarter, the Warriors responded. They outscored the Buffs 25-16 in the fourth quarter, but the comeback fell short. The Buffs won 67-47.

The Warriors were led by junior guard Chuckie Cottier, who had 25 points, including seven made three point shots. The Buffs had three players in double figures. They were led by sophomore guard Lathan Prince, who had 20 points. Junior forward Nathan Cook had 18 points, while senior guard Dylan Gabriel had ten points.

The Buffs (5-5) will play in the JCI Consolation Championship game against the Philip Scotties (2-8) on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs defeated the Scotties 71-34 at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre on Dec. 19.

