The Stanley County Buffaloes dominated their volleyball triangular event on Saturday, sweeping Todd County and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
The Buffs stomped both teams, 3-0, as Stanley County did anything it wanted to on the court.
“It feels really nice to get two sweeps today,” Buffs head coach Stephanie Huber said. “It's something that we've been wanting to do again, so it feels really good. It's a really good confidence boost for the girls as well, so we're excited.”
Stanley County took care of the Falcons first. The Buffs won sets one, two and three, 25-8, 25-8 and 25-15, respectively.
As a team, the girls totaled 31 kills, 15 aces and four blocks. Junior Cadence Hand led Stanley County with nine kills and three blocks while senior Olivia Chase had a team-high five aces.
For Chase, the first set was extra special for her because she reached a career milestone. The veteran setter began the set by tallying her 1,000th assist that led to a Buffs kill.
Chase’s mother celebrated the moment with a loud cheer, as she held up a sign that recognized her daughter’s achievement.
“It just feels really good because that's always kind of been my goal since I became a setter,” Chase said. “So (it) just feels really good.”
Stanley County went on to win the set handily.
As the Buffs went up 2-0 in the match, the chances for a Todd County comeback seemed unlikely.
But the Falcons didn’t go down without a fight. In fact, they took a 4-3 lead in set three that woke up Stanley County.
The Buffs responded nicely, as they eventually won the set by 10 points.
“We knew that we had this in the bag, so the girls kind of were just like, ‘We could do whatever we needed to do,’” Huber said. “So I think after that they kind of realized like, ‘Oh, we gotta get going here to get this third win of the set — gotta get going.’”
Following an hour-plus hiatus, Stanley County wrapped up the triangular with a showdown versus Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.
The Buffs won sets one, two and three, 25-12, 25-16 and 25-22, respectively.
As a team, the girls finished with 44 kills, 10 aces and one block, thanks to Hand. She and senior Grace Sargent led Stanley County with nine kills. Hand also tied senior Talia Schmitt with three aces.
Despite what the scores might suggest, Stanley County didn’t come out the gates as quickly in this one.
The Braves led 6-5 early in the first set, and Huber explained why her team had a lethargic start.
“(Cheyenne) definitely started out slower, and so that made us start out a little slower as well,” she said. “It kinda looked like we were a little tired after sitting for a game, but once we were able to fire ourselves back up and play the game we know how to play, it went much smoother for us.”
This became evident when the Buffs outscored Cheyenne 20-6 for the remainder of the set.
Similar to set one, the second was tight early on, but Stanley County eventually pulled away. Senior Kori Gabriel secured the set win after getting one of her eight kills.
The third set was more competitive, especially when the Braves made it a one-point game at the second timeout, trailing only 22-21.
At this point, the Buffs were playing mostly bench players. Huber told them to “get out of their heads” during the timeout.
“I just had to tell them that, ‘Hey, you can do this. You guys know how to play the game, too,’” she said. “Just getting them set and getting their mindset to, ‘Oh, we can do this.’”
Stanley County heard Huber’s message and responded, eventually getting the team’s second sweep.
The Buffs get the 3-0 sweep after winning set 3, 25-22. #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/MkujAeYdlY— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) October 8, 2022
“Good communication,” Sargent said of what was the difference in both matches. “I think we went in with a lot of confidence, too. We knew that we really wanted these games — we brought everything.”
Up next, the Buffs will hit the road to face Sully Buttes on Tuesday. Junior varsity will begin at 6:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.
To prepare for the Chargers’ kill attempts, Huber said her team will focus on their “blocking game.”
Stanley County, who now has won three consecutive games, finishes the regular season with a home match versus Dupree and then a road triangular, where the Buffs will play Kadoka Area and New Underwood.
“I am so excited to play Dupree (and at the Kadoka Triangular),” senior Alejandra Juarez said. “We want to win against those (teams). Dupree’s our pink night, so, obviously, we want to get a good clean sweep there. I want to keep this winning streak going.”
