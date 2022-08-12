After participating in open gyms, summer workouts and camps since early June, the Stanley County girls volleyball team held its opening practice on Thursday morning, with high hopes for this season.
The practice included players rotating between exercise stations, playing scrimmages and serving and setting their teammates. Head coach Stephanie Huber said she was looking for one thing in particular.
“I am looking for some girls to stand out,” Huber said. “We have some varsity starting positions that we’re looking to fill, so I’m looking for some girls to stand out and step up and be ready to take those positions.”
In total, the Buffaloes lost four seniors from last year’s squad. That group helped lead the team to a 12-14 overall record last season, including a first-round playoff loss to the Dupree Tigers at Stanley County’s Parkview Gymnasium. The Tigers defeated the Buffaloes in four sets, 3-1.
“Last year’s loss was really tough,” senior Kori Gabriel said. “We definitely could have had the chance to get (Dupree), but we didn’t. It takes a lot of work to win, mindset-wise, not just skill-wise. And we have the skills, (but) we just don’t have the mindset quite yet. I’m hoping this year we can work on it.”
Huber went into more detail on what her team learned from a sour ending to 2021.
“Not to get in their heads. That was a big part of it,” she said. “And to play off any of the points that we might have missed to move forward. So moving forward has been the biggest thing that they’ve learned. Shake off the last point, and then just keep going.”
Before becoming the head varsity coach last season, Huber spent the previous three years as the girls volleyball coach at Stanley County Middle School. During her first year coaching at the high school level, Huber learned how to confront the dilemma that every coach tries to solve — being a friend but still the coach.
“Finding the balance is hard, not letting them into your personal life so much but having them know that they can trust you with everything has been a good deal for these girls,” Huber said. “Because some girls need that person to rely on and trust.”
She added that this, in turn, helped her become a better coach and leader.
Hubert’s players also learned something about themselves. For senior Olivia Chase, it was communicating more with her teammates.
Chase’s final year at Stanley County could indeed be a special one. Her goal is to reach 1,000 career assists by season’s end, and she believes this is possible given the fact that she totaled 506 assists last year. Chase also finished with the most digs and tied for first in digs per set, 393 and 4.2, respectively.
Chase enjoys setting up her teammates.
“I really like (playing setter) just because I get to decide where the ball goes, who hits — I decide a lot of stuff,” she said.
There’s one person, in particular, that Chase has an easier time setting up because of their on-court chemistry. And that would be junior outside hitter Cadence Hand.
“I know exactly where she likes her set, how she likes it, and how to get her a kill off it,” Chase said. “I’ve definitely learned the most with her.”
In 2021, Hand finished second on the team with 362 receptions and ended with the third-most kills, kills per set and blocks. She also believes that Chase will reach the 1,000-assist mark this year.
“(Olivia) started at a pretty young age, and she (has) just really improved every year that she’s played. And I think this year she’ll have a lot of success,” Hand said.
One of Hand’s lifelong teammates is Gabriel, a middle hitter. The two have played volleyball since they were in the sixth grade. Gabriel has high praise for Hand.
“(Cadence) doesn’t realize how good she is,” Gabriel said. “She’s a great, phenomenal player ... I think that she could go play (college ball). She really helps the team when it comes to either kills or just being positive or just having a good mindset. She’s always positive, and if she’s off one day, that’s alright. She’ll cheer on our team for another hitter to be on.”
Gabriel finished second on the team with 21 blocks, but she plans on improving that number. She also added that the team, as a whole, are working on specific skills.
“...Serve (and) receive are really big things for us,” Gabriel said. “For me, I’m probably trying to kill the ball more, get more attacks. (Hitting the ball) more, instead of (tipping it), and get more blocks up.”
The rising senior thinks she has a duty she has to fill — being the team’s vocal leader.
“I feel like when I’m not playing, I should be cheering on my team because I’m very vocal on the court,” Gabriel said. “I really like to hype up (my teammates) because we get to where we’ll be playing one second, and the first mistake we have, we’re done. So I feel like if we have someone hyping us up and keeping us going, it’ll work better.”
Overall, Gabriel expects the team to be better at serving, receiving and setting up hitters with better passes this season.
Stanley County begins the new year with a home matchup against Highmore/Harrold on Aug. 23. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CST.
According to Chase, the team’s goal for the upcoming season is simple — win as many games as they can. And her coach believes anything is possible for the Buffaloes in 2022.
“Dream big, win big,” Huber said. “We’re looking to get back into regions, and, hopefully, go a little further than we did (last year).”
