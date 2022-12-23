It was another tough night shooting for the Stanley County girls basketball team against Jones County on Dec. 20, and it hurt them. The Buffaloes fell to the Coyotes, 53-25, to keep them winless during the young season.
Stanley County shot 8-of-39 (20.5 percent) from the field and 3-of-12 (25 percent) behind the arc, and 15 turnovers certainly didn’t help the Buffs’ cause.
“I’d say that we were a little tired and sloppy on offense,” senior forward Kori Gabriel said on Thursday. “And I’d say the snowstorm didn’t help us out a whole lot.”
But Stanley County head coach Keely Bracelin doesn’t think the time off during the recent blizzard affected her team’s shooting because it has been a recurring struggle all season.
In four games, the Buffs (0-4) have averaged shooting 22.4 percent overall and 21.7 percent from three-point range.
“This is something that we’ve struggled with as a team is getting these girls to learn how to score and have the will to score,” Bracelin said. “And so I don’t necessarily feel like it’s just because we had a week off from basketball.”
Senior guard Alejandra Juarez said she’s not sure if their shooting struggles are due to nerves or them being eager to get that first win of the season.
“I think a lot of us just kind of get on ourselves about that when we’re missing shots,” she added. “But I think we just need to have the realization that not every shot falls, but at least we’re taking the shot.”
Bracelin believes the poor shooting affects her team, mentally.
“It’s definitely a mental thing,” she said. “That’s something we’ve been working on and we’re going to work on — once we are out of this break — is more shooting, shooting under pressure and changing our mentality when we are letting those shots fly.”
Against Jones County, junior guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 11 points and made all three of Stanley County’s three-pointers. Junior forward Cadence Hand finished with six points and three rebounds.
Along with her two points, Gabriel tied sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman for a team-high four rebounds. The 5-foot-8 senior noted that the Buffs rushed themselves, offensively, and her head coach agrees.
“We have a pretty simple offense, and there were times where our guards just were not patient for open shots for our posts,” Bracelin said. “So we really have to focus on reversing the ball with our offense and running through it a couple of times before that open shot really is there.”
Gabriel added that Stanley County can’t be “timid” when taking shots, and if an open look arises, take it.
But the Dec. 20 loss wasn’t all bleak. Even though they trailed 41-12 at halftime, the Buffs kept their intensity on the defensive end, allowing the Coyotes to score just 12 points in the second half.
Stanley County ended with five steals, and sophomore forward Kaysen Magee led her team with three.
“I’d say that’s just how us girls are, we don’t give up,” Gabriel said. “If we, obviously, know we’re going to lose, we’re going to try to make the best out of it, and we’re going to work harder and get better throughout it. No matter (if it’s a) win or loss.”
Up next, the Buffs will host their make-up game with Winner (0-1) on Dec. 29 at Parkview Gym at 6:30 p.m. and then hit the road to face Herreid-Selby Area (1-1) on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
Juarez explained how Stanley County can improve its shot-making and win its first game of the season.
“Play how we practice,” she said. “If we do the things we do in practice, it will really benefit us on the court.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
