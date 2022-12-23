Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand shoots a jumper while playing Jones County at Parkview Gym on Tuesday. The Buffs fell to the Coyotes, 53-25.

 Michelle Hand

It was another tough night shooting for the Stanley County girls basketball team against Jones County on Dec. 20, and it hurt them. The Buffaloes fell to the Coyotes, 53-25, to keep them winless during the young season.

Stanley County shot 8-of-39 (20.5 percent) from the field and 3-of-12 (25 percent) behind the arc, and 15 turnovers certainly didn’t help the Buffs’ cause.

Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel during Tuesday's game against Jones County.
Alejandra Juarez

Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez guards a Jones County player on Tuesday.
Mattie Duffy

Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 11 points against Jones County on Tuesday.

