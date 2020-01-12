The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team took on the McLaughlin Mustangs on Thursday night at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. The game was a battle of two teams from Region 6A.
The Mustangs opened up the game by taking an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 41-28 by halftime. The Buffs would not go quietly into that good night, however. They outscored the Mustangs 42-32 in the second half. A three point shot by sophomore Cormac Duffy to send the game into overtime was off the mark. The Mustangs escaped with the 73-70 victory.
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that he felt good about how his team played despite the loss.
“The kids didn’t quit,” Foth said. “That makes you proud as a coach. There was a time when we were down 12 with a few minutes to go. We battled back to have a shot to tie it at the end of the game. I give the credit to them. They made their free throws down the stretch. If we do a better job of team defense, I think we’ll be in a good spot.”
Foth said the press put on by the Buffs was key in making such a strong comeback.
“I thought McLaughlin was such an athletic team that we wouldn’t want to press them,” Foth said. “When we were down by that much with such little time left, we had to press them a little bit. Our guys responded well, while they made a few mistakes. That gave us a chance to get back in the ball game. We had a shot at the end to tie it. It didn’t go in, and that’s okay. It would’ve been nice to win, but these guys showed a lot of guts tonight. It made me proud to be their coach.”
The Buffs were led by sophomore guard Lathan Prince, who had 18 points. Duffy chipped in 14 points, while junior forward Nathan Cook had 12 points. Junior forward Charles Good Bird had ten points off the bench. The Mustangs were led by senior forward Lex Ferrell, who had a game high 22 points. Freshman forward Elias Sims had 19 points, while sophomore guard Jre Antelope had 13 points.
The Mustangs come out of the weekend with a 4-2 record, having lost to Crow Creek on Friday night. The Buffs (4-4) will next see action against the Kadoka Area Kougars (4-2) in the first round of the Jones County Tournament on Thursday at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Foth said the team should be prepared.
“After a good week of practice, we should be in a good spot,” Foth said. “It’s one of those things where we’ve played well, but we definitely have some things to fix. We’ll see if we can fix those things at practice and get a little bit better so that we can have a good showing at the tournament.”
