The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg on Monday. The Battlers defeated the Buffs 82-51.
The Battlers jumped out to a 20-13 lead in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 37-26 at halftime. The Battlers took control in the second half. They led 56-37 after three quarters. The Battlers finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 26-14 in the fourth quarter.
The Battlers shot 54 percent from the field, while the Buffs made 42 percent of their shots. Free throws, fouling and turnovers were an issue for the Buffs. They made eight of 22 shots from the charity stripe, while the Battlers made 20 of 33 free throws. The Buffs had 25 turnovers in the loss.
Junior forward Grant Luikens had 25 points to lead the Battlers. Junior forward Cooper Logan had 23 points, while senior center Kayden Ahlemeier had 12 points.
Senior forward Nathan Cook led the Buffs with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard Lathan Prince had 14 points before fouling out.
The Battlers (12-3, no. 1 in Region 2B) will host the Faulkton Area Trojans (6-9, no. 7 in Region 2B) on Thursday in Gettysburg. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. The Buffs (7-6, no. 3 in Region 6A) will play the White River Tigers (10-4, no. 1 in Region 7B) on Thursday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The junior varsity game is scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Due to injuries and limited numbers, the junior varsity game will only be one half. This will allow teams to comply with quarter restrictions set forth by the SDHSAA. The varsity game will follow the junior varsity game.
