Max Foth Gavin Irving
Buffs coach Max Foth talks to Gavin Irving about a foul during a game against Sully Buttes. Irving had a season high 12 points against the Chamberlain Cubs on Thursday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team competed against the rival Chamberlain Cubs in Chamberlain on Thursday night. The Cubs won 53-47 in a game that featured 11 lead changes.

The Buffs led 11-10 after the first quarter. The Cubs responded to take a 26-18 lead at halftime. Momentum changed again when the Buffs outscored the Cubs 20-14 in the third quarter, but the Cubs remained with a 40-38 lead. The Cubs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 23 points. Senior guard Gavin Irving had 12 points, while senior guard Cormac Duffy had seven points.

Sophomore guard Dakota Munger led the Cubs with 16 points. Senior forward Jerren Herron and junior guard Collin Two Strike each had 11 points. Senior center Sellyck McManus had nine points.

The Cubs (8-4) played against the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans in Plankinton on Friday, but that game was not completed at press time. The Cubs will play the Crow Creek Chieftains (5-7) in Stephan on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.

The Buffs (11-3) will host the Potter County Battlers (11-1) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT.

An attempt to reach Buffs coach Max Foth for comment went unanswered.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

