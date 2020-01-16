The Stanley County Buffaloes played the Kadoka Area Kougars in the opening game of the Jones County Invitational Tournament at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo on Thursday afternoon.
The Kougars came to play on Thursday. They took a 20-8 lead into the first quarter break. Both teams played evenly in the second quarter, but the Kougars held steady with a 40-28 lead at halftime. They extended their lead slightly to 52-39 after three quarters. The Kougars ended up winning the game 71-51.
The Buffs had five players score in the game, with four of those players in double figures in points. They were led by sophomore forward Cormac Duffy, who had 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Junior forward Nathan Cook had 12 points. Sophomore guard Lathan Prince and junior forward Charles Good Bird each had 11 points.
The Kougars had eight players score in the game, with all five starters in double figures. They were led by senior guard Dylan VanderMay, who had 14 points. Senior guard Rich Lamont had 13 points. Junior guard TJ Hamar and senior forward Kaelan Block each had 12 points. Senior center Jarred Hicks had 11 points, nine of which came in the second half.
The Jones County Tournament will continue throughout the weekend. The Kougars (5-2) will play the White River Tigers (7-0) in the semifinals on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers defeated the Bennett County Warriors 88-39 in the first round on Thursday. The Tigers have dominated the Jones County Tournament. Since 1969, they have won the tournament 21 times, including in 13 of the last 14 years. The Buffs (4-5) will face the Warriors (1-7) in the Consolation Semifinals on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
