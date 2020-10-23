Amidst the snow piled high along the sidelines and on Ole Williamson Field, the Stanley County Buffaloes saw their promising season come to an end with a 22-14 loss to the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars in a Class 11B playoff game on Thursday night in Fort Pierre..
The Buffs got on the board first when junior quarterback Lathan Prince took a broken play for a 21 yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter. The two-point conversion pass was intercepted, and the score remained 6-0. The Fighting Cougars answered back not long after with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Gavin Gordon to Avery Feteryl. Similar to their counterparts before them, the Fighting Cougars’ two-point conversion attempt was knocked away by senior Nathan Cook. With the first half winding down, Prince found junior wide receiver Gavin Irving on a long pass for a score. A two point conversion run by senior Tracy Nielsen made the game 14-6 at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be a crucial one for both teams. The Fighting Cougars scored on their first possession of the second half when Gordon found wide receiver Bobby Koepsell for a 14 yard touchdown. A conversion run by senior star Jacobi Krouse tied the game up. The Fighting Cougars added another touchdown pass from Gordon to Feteryl, plus another conversion run by Krouse to give the Fighting Cougars the lead. The Buffs would not and did give up easily. With the game winding down, Prince found senior wide receiver Trey Frost on a long pass to put the Buffs in the redzone. With ten seconds left, and the Buffs on the brink of tying the game and sending it to overtime, the Fighting Cougars were able to get the stop they needed to move on to the next round.
Despite the loss, Buffs coach Max Foth said he was proud of his team.
“They really battled and played really well,” Foth said. “They did all the things right, and they did everything we asked them to do. I made too many mistakes down the stretch, and that’s something I’ve got to deal with. These kids just played so great. I’m really proud of them.”
The first game of the season for the Buffs saw them play Winner in 98-degree temperatures. Thursday’s game was in the 20-30 degree range, with snow coming and going as it pleased. Foth said it was tough to play in conditions like they did, but it was still fun.
“We told the boys when we were making the late drive that it was something they were going to remember forever,” Foth said. “We wanted them to enjoy the moment. We’re playing really well against a really good football team. We played good enough to win. We just ran out of time.”
The Fighting Cougars (5-3) will next play the top-seed Winner Warriors (8-0) in Winner next Thursday. The Warriors defeated Garretson 40-0 on Thursday night. The Buffs end their season with a 5-3 record. Seniors graduating from the team include Trey Frost, Tracy Nielsen, Sydney Tubbs, Dylan Endres, Evan Douglas, Jorge Garcia, Nathan Cook and Charles Good Bird. Foth said these seniors mean everything to him.
“It’s the reason you coach, to have kids like this,” Foth said. “These kids can make mistakes, fix them real fast, and work so hard. They’re great kids to coach. I couldn’t be more proud. It’s tough that we lost, but I’m so darn proud of these guys.”
