The Stanley County Buffaloes competed against the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks in Forestburg on Friday night. The Blackhawks were able to come away with a 27-6 victory.
The Blackhawks got on the board in the first quarter when Tryce Slykhuis connected with Clay Olinger on a 27 yard touchdown catch. They extended their lead when Dylan Schimke scored on a 41 yard punt return early in the second quarter. Tryce Slykhuis ran the ball in from the six yard line to give the Blackhawks a 21-0 lead at halftime. Slykhuis threw his second touchdown of the game when Quinten Christensen caught a ball and took it 45 yards for a score. The Buffs were able to get a touchdown run from Lathan Prince, but it wasn’t enough.
The Buffs held a 247-245 total yardage advantage, but the Blackhawks held a slight first down advantage. Third downs were a deciding factor. The Blackhawks converted on four of ten first downs, while the Buffs converted just one of ten third downs.
Prince connected on eight of 15 passes for 116 yards and one interception for the Buffs. Junior running back Evan Nordstrom had 80 rushing yards.
The Buffs (2-2) will host the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers (0-3) at Ole Williamson Field in Fort Pierre on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Rustlers will be coming off of a bye week. The Buffs defeated the Rustlers 48-0 last season.
