Paxton Deal
Stanley County's Paxton Deal gets tackled by a Dupree defender at Ole Williamson Field on Friday. He finished the game with an interception.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

After two long weeks, Stanley County football finally grabbed its first win of the season on Friday.

And the Buffaloes did it in front of their home crowd, as they tamed the Dupree Tigers, 42-29.

Broch Zeeb
Buffaloes quarterback Broch Zeeb threw for three touchdowns against Dupree at Ole Williamson Field on Friday.
Colton Brady
Stanley County's Colton Brady fights off a Dupree defender at Ole Williamson Field on Friday.
Barret Schweitzer
Stanley County's Barret Schweitzer caught a 59-yard touchdown pass in the Buffs' 42-29 win over Dupree on Friday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

