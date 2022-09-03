After two long weeks, Stanley County football finally grabbed its first win of the season on Friday.
And the Buffaloes did it in front of their home crowd, as they tamed the Dupree Tigers, 42-29.
Junior quarterback Broch Zeeb threw three touchdown passes for Stanley County, and his best came on a 59-yarder to junior Barret Schweitzer.
But the success through the air didn’t come without some mistakes.
Zeeb also threw two interceptions, one in the first quarter and the other in the third. The Buffs also coughed up a fumble that led to a three-play scoring drive for Dupree late in the fourth quarter.
In total, the Tigers scored 16 points off of three Stanley County turnovers.
But overall, head coach Max Foth was excited to mark that first tally in the win column.
“What else is so fun about a young football team is I feel like we've gotten so much better each game,” he said after the victory. “These guys are learning so fast and getting a little bit better each week. And, of course, there's things we've got to fix, and we'll look to fix those things. But what an important game to be able to win going into our bye week. (We’ll) get some rest and be able to study and learn from this game. And it's a great thing for our kids. I'm so happy for them.”
Offensively, Stanley County scored 26 of its 42 points in the first half. The Buffs also added three scores on the ground, including this run by Schweitzer.
.@Stanley_County’s Barret Schweitzer runs it in from 4 yards out. He also converts the 2-Pt conversion to extend the Buffs’ lead.42-23 SC | 1:33 4Q#CJsports pic.twitter.com/UmUt0P3blK— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 3, 2022
“I think we did a great job,” Foth said. “I think that our offense played really well at times. We still made some silly mistakes, some dropped passes, some miscommunications up front. But that's gonna happen when you start as many young guys as we start.”
The defense also had its moments for the purple and gold. Stanley County held Dupree to just eight points for three-and-a-half quarters.
The Buffs (1-2) had two interceptions on the night, including one from freshman Paxton Deal.
After both teams traded interceptions on back-to-back plays, the Tigers (0-3) followed theirs with a methodical drive down inside the red zone. But Deal spoiled the drive by snatching the ball out of the air with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.
.@Stanley_County’s Paxton Deal intercepts it, and the Buffs take over on their own 6.26-8 SC | 4:05 3Q#CJsports pic.twitter.com/KQgKee9aIJ— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) September 3, 2022
Eventually, all good things come to an end.
Midway through the fourth, Stanley County’s stout defense began to collapse. The Buffs allowed Dupree to score 21 points in the quarter, including 15 unanswered.
But perhaps the most glaring play came with 6:35 left on the clock. Tigers running back Fletcher Birkeland caught a screen pass from quarterback Klayte McLellan and then broke multiple tackles en route to a 44-yard touchdown.
Despite this, Foth wasn’t as concerned since his less experienced players had subbed into the game at that point.
“Well, first thing, (the) Dupree kids ran hard. They battled all four quarters, (so) credit to them. The next thing is — it's just that first varsity action. Your head's going a mile a minute, you're so excited and you kind of lose track of the technique things at times. And our tackling was a little too high, and we had some guys over-pursue. So it's only going to get better and just with more practice and more time.”
Up next, the Buffs will take a week off and then travel southeast to face Bon Homme (1-1) on Friday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
