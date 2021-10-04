The Stanley County Buffaloes football team made the long trek to play the Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys in Lemmon on Friday for a battle of 9AA teams.
The Buffs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after two Evan Nordstrom touchdowns of over 60 yards each. They added two more touchdowns in the second quarter on an Andruw Frederickson run and a Levi Stover interception return. The Cowboys got on the board on a long run by Tell Mollman, but that was their lone score. The Buffs came away with a 27-8 victory.
Senior Evan Nordstrom had 131 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown of 60 yards, and one receiving touchdown of 63 yards. Nordstrom left the game in the second quarter with an injury, but he is expected to play next week. Senior quarterback Lathan Prince connected on seven of 16 attempts for 105 passing yards and one touchdown.
The Cowboys (3-4) will next see action against the Dupree Tigers (1-5) in Dupree on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Currently, the Cowboys are the no. 13 ranked team in Class 9AA, while the Tigers are the no. 18 ranked team.
The Buffs (3-4) will next see action against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders (0-7) at Ole Williamson Field on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Currently, the Buffs are the no. 14 ranked team in Class 9AA, while the Crusaders are the no. 17 ranked team in Class 9B.
