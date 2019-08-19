That old familiar sound of pads hitting against each other. A freshly cut field. Freshman running to get water for the rest of the team.
Football season is here.
The Stanley County Buffaloes kicked off practice a little over a week ago. There’s some old faces in new faces, one of which is quarterback Reid Wieczorek. Wieczorek, a senior, has spent the majority of his career in a running back/wide receiver role. Wieczorek told the Capital Journal that he’s ready for the new role.
“I’ve played back-up for our varsity, as well as started for our junior varsity,” Wieczorek said. “Right now, I feel pretty good at quarterback. We do a lot of stuff that I feel comfortable with. That’s kinda how coach set it up, so that everyone is comfortable with the things we do.”
Stanley County head football coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that Wieczorek has been doing a good job for his team thus far in practice.
“He’s a smart kid,” Foth said. “He came in and worked his tail off in the weight room all summer long. He’s worked his whole career to be a starter for Stanley County. He’s going to get that opportunity for us. We’re excited to have Reid as our quarterback.”
There are also new faces for Stanley County in the coaching ranks. Ryan Royer, who was on the coaching staff last season, is now the new defensive coordinator. He also coaches the quarterbacks and the defensive backs. Jacob Kvigne is a new addition to the coaching staff. Fresh out of college at Augustana, Kvigne will coach the wide receivers and defensive line.
Last season saw the Buffs go 5-4. They rattled off a stretch of five straight wins before losing their final two games of the season. The Buffs scored one more point (196 points) than they allowed (195 points).
The Buffs open up their season on Friday night against the Winner Warriors in Winner. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Buffs haven’t had the best of luck against the Warriors. They’ve lost three straight games against the Warriors since moving up to the 11-man ranks. Last season saw the Buffs lose 50-7 to Winner in Winner. Foth said that drawing Winner right off the bat is a tough draw.
“It’s always tough going to Winner and playing a team that seems to be in the State Championship or semi finals every year,” Foth said. “It’s also a good measuring stick for us. We’re not going to back down from anybody. We’re going to give it our best shot. Hopefully, we look to improve on things and have a good game plan come week one.”
Fans unable to make it to Friday's game in Winner can see it streamed on the Winner Warriors Live YouTube page.
