Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand sends a hit over to the Chieftains during Monday's game. Hand led the team in kills, earning eight for the night.

 Michelle Hand

The Stanley County Buffaloes left Parkview Auditorium with plenty of energy after sweeping Crow Creek 3-0 Monday night.

The Buffs held commanding leads throughout the match, going 25-12, 25-13 and 25-6 in sets one, two and three, respectively.

Grace Sargent

Grace Sargent on the serving line during Monday's game at Parkview. Sargent earned five kills for the Buffs against Crow Creek.
Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel serving on Monday night at Parkview. Gabriel earned six kills and the team's lone block for the night.
Brylee Kafka

Stanley County's Brylee Kafka at the net during the Buffs' 3-0 sweep against Crow Creek on Monday at Parkview.

