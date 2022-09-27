The Stanley County Buffaloes left Parkview Auditorium with plenty of energy after sweeping Crow Creek 3-0 Monday night.
The Buffs held commanding leads throughout the match, going 25-12, 25-13 and 25-6 in sets one, two and three, respectively.
"It most definitely feels a lot better than the last couple of games that we've had," Buffs head coach Stephanie Huber said. "It feels good to get a win under our belt again and to get ready for the rest of our season."
On Thursday, the Buffs left the court with their third straight loss, falling 3-1 to Potter County. But the team didn't show any sign of that weighing them down as the match against the Chieftains opened up on Monday.
The teams began evenly matched during the first set, with some receiving and returning woes on both sides of the court. But both settled into a rhythm, exchanging volleys here and there as the two battled it out for a clear lead.
Going into the set's first timeout, the Buffs pulled out front with an 11-8 lead. That momentum continued as Stanley County ran the board, extending its lead to 21-10 before closing it out in a 25-12 win.
The Chieftains drew first blood in the second set, opening with one on the board and adding two more before the Buffs took control. The two went back and forth with the ball before the Buffs took a slight 5-4 lead going into the set's first timeout.
After returning, the Buffs steadily increased their lead in a similar show to the first set, extending it to 20-7 before finishing the Chieftains off 25-13 after a short-lived Crow Creek rally.
With a potential sweep in their sights, the Buffs returned determined to earn a decisive third-set win. The Buffs opened with a four-point run, quickly extending it to 8-2.
Crow Creek remained hungry in an attempt to stay in the game. But their efforts fell short as Stanley County's hitters and service racked up an overwhelming lead, ending in a 25-6 Buffs victory and 3-0 sweep for the night.
Stanley County's offense walked away with 33 team kills, led by Cadence Hand's eight for the night, followed by Kori Gabriel with six and Grace Sargent with five. Gabriel earned the team's lone block during the match.
The Buffs also tallied 16 aces on Monday, with Alejandra Juarez leading the way with five aces, followed by Abby Wyly with three.
Huber said Stanley County's initial receiving trouble during the first set brought some concern at first.
"But I brought them in, and we talked about it a little bit," Huber said. "And then they were just ready to go. They kind of were in their heads right away, but they knew that we had to come out and play like we know how to play and get ready for the rest of the game."
During the match, the Buffs easily handled the more brutal hits the Chieftains' offense sent over. But the lighter hits and quick returns sometimes caught the Buffs off guard.
"We play a lot of teams that have really hard hits, but we don't play a lot of teams that just send a freeball over," Cadence Hand said. "So, we need to work on that a little bit more."
Huber said the team spent more time working on digging rather than a freeball hit or tips coming over the net. Olivia Chase and Reese Hand led the team in digs, earning 11 and 10, respectively.
"We kind of struggled with it right away," Huber said. "But once we got the hang of it, we did much better with it."
Hand said the night could have gone a little better despite being pleased with her team's overall performance. But she added that she expected a good night for the Buffs.
"We knew that they were good, but we weren't expecting them to be great," Hand said. "So, we knew that we were probably going to win."
Huber said she plans to work on getting more blocks, swings and avoid sending tips and freeballs over the net before their next match. The Buffs face Lyman High School next in a Monday match at Parkview following the JV game that begins at 6:30 p.m.
Huber said the team's Monday night success stemmed from better communications, setting, service and receiving. And Hand noticed that improved communication from her spot on the court.
"We definitely communicated a little bit more this game than we did during the last game. Last game, we had a rough time communicating a little bit. But I think that helped increase the score," Hand said about the difference in Monday's performance.
