The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played a pair of games this weekend. They hosted the Philip Scotties at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night before heading out on the road for a battle with the Chamberlain Cubs at the Chamberlain Armory in Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon.
Thursday’s game saw the Buffs jump out to an 18-11 first quarter lead. They extended that lead to 38-22 by halftime. The second half proved to be a big scoring half for the Buffs. They led 56-32 after three quarters. The fourth quarter saw a running clock thanks to the Buffs having a big enough lead. The Scotties scored zero points in the fourth quarter. The Buffs picked up a convincing 71-32 victory.
Buffs head coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that he was happy with Thursday’s performance.
““I feel like we improved defensively,” Foth said. “That was the biggest thing we were looking for, and that’s how we communicate on the defensive end. I think we got a ton of effort out of our guys tonight. We played really hard and got into some foul trouble. The guys on our bench really stepped up for us and made some plays.”
The Buffs were led by sophomore guard Lathan Prince, who had a game high 28 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Junior forward Nathan Cook had 18 points, while sophomore guard Evan Nordstrom had ten points off the bench. The Scotties were led by eighth grade center Bryce Westby, who had 12 points. No other Scotties player had more than six points.
The Buffs went up and down the court all night on the Scotties in a run-and-gun type offense. Foth said he thought the players had a lot of fun on Thursday night.
“That’s what happens when you have a young team,” Foth said. “These guys haven’t seen a ton of varsity action in the past because we had some great seniors over the years. These guys are excited. They’re happy to go out there and play. Some of these guys are making their first plays at the varsity level in front of a home crowd. Everyone was feeling it and having a good time.”
Saturday’s game saw the Buffs take a 13-12 lead over the Cubs in the first quarter. That lead wouldn’t last, as the Cubs took a 30-29 lead into halftime. They extended that lead to 50-37 after three quarters before eventually winning 68-53.
The Buffs were once again led by Prince, who had a game high 24 points. Cook added 14 points, and was the only other Buffs player in double figures. The Cubs had four players in double figures. They were led by junior guard Drayton Priebe, who had 20 points. Fellow junior guards Cameron Caldwell and Hayden Evans had 15 and 14 points, respectively. Sophomore forward Sellyck McManus rounded out the Cubs high scorers by finishing with 12 points.
The Buffs (1-2) will have a lengthy break before they face the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo on Dec. 30. The Coyotes were a Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament qualifier last year. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
