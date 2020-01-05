The Stanley County Buffaloes basketball team played a pair of games this past weekend at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre against the Potter County Battlers and Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines. The game against the Battlers was on Thursday, while the game against the Wolverines was on Saturday.
Thursday’s game saw the Battlers get out to a 17-13 lead after the first quarter. The Buffs responded in the second quarter to take a 38-31 lead into halftime. The Battlers clawed back in the third quarter, but were unable to make the plays necessary to defeat the Buffs. The Buffs came away with a 67-63 victory.
The Buffs were led by sophomore guard Lathan Prince, who had a game high 25 points. Junior forward Charles Good Bird had a star-making performance, as he scored 16 points off the bench. The Battlers were led by sophomore forward Grant Luikens, who had 23 points. Sophomore center Seth Sharp had 12 points, while junior center Dylan Drew had ten points. The game wasn’t without loss for the Buffs. Sophomore guard Evan Nordstrom went down with a knee injury in the second half in a game that was physical from start to finish.
Saturday’s game saw the visiting Wolverines take a 16-12 lead after the first quarter. Like they did on Thursday, the Buffs responded in the second quarter to take a 32-30 halftime lead. The Wolverines regained the lead in the third quarter. They took a 44-43 lead into the fourth quarter. The Wolverines would hang on for a 61-55 victory thanks in part to senior guard Clayton Randall II scoring most of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs were led by junior forward Nathan Cook, who had 19 points. Prince had 15 points, while Good Bird had ten points. The Wolverines were led by senior forward Wade Begeman, who had a game high 25 points.
The Buffs (3-3) will play a pair of games this week. They will head to Highmore for a battle with the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (1-3) on Tuesday. Varsity start time is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The Buffs will play the McLaughlin Mustangs (2-1) on Thursday night in Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Varsity start time is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
