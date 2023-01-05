Even though Stanley County girls basketball fell to Highmore-Harrold 53-45 on Tuesday night at Parkview Gym, the Buffaloes are headed in the right direction.
They tallied their first win of the season on Friday after defeating Herreid-Selby Area, 48-44, on the road. It was also Stanley County’s first victory since Jan. 29 of last year, so the girls made sure to cherish it.
After Wednesday’s practice, head coach Keely Bracelin described the atmosphere of the locker room after beating the Wolverines (1-3) in their house.
“It was fun. It was wild,” she said. “The girls freaked out, and they were screaming around and jumping up-and-down — just a lot of good energy.”
So how did the Buffs do it?
For starters, junior guard Mattie Duffy scored a season-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting overall and 4-of-7 from the three-point line. She also finished with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal for good measure.
“That was the first time (this season) that my (three-point shots) had fallen, so that really helped my confidence,” Duffy said. “And then we just played really well as a team.”
Junior forward Cadence Hand almost put up a double-double, as she finished with nine points and 11 rebounds. Bracelin said she was proud of how her girls played that night, and rightfully so.
Overall, it was Stanley County’s best shooting performance through seven games. The Buffs shot 18-of-47 (38.3 percent) from the field and 5-of-12 (41.7 percent) behind the arc — both season highs.
Stanley County also ended the night with eight steals and outrebounded Herreid-Selby 36-19.
“I think we're just really prepared and focused for that game,” Duffy added. “We knew they would be good, so we just thought, ‘Hey, let's go and try our best and see what can happen.’ So that helped a lot.”
Bracelin put it simply — they played defense, rebounded and hit shots.
“We kind of finally put together all these things we have been working on in practice into one game, and we got the outcome that we wanted,” she said.
Senior forward Kori Gabriel noted that the Herreid-Selby win boosted her team’s confidence, and it showed against Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday despite the close loss.
The Buffs finished with a season-high 66 shots, which is an accomplishment on its own, according to Gabriel.
“We're still learning how to score,” she said. “We don't look to score. We’re kind of scared, we shy away from the ball. But now we're getting more confident, things are falling and we're looking to score a lot more. And I think that's something that we've done really well for ourselves.”
Gabriel notched her first double-double of the year against the Pirates after scoring 12 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Hand ended with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman also played well, leading her team with four assists and three steals, along with her six points.
“Offensive rebounds were very good for me last night. I thought that well and it helps, too, when our team shoots more because then it gives me more chances to rebound,” Gabriel said. “Shooting-wise, I was a lot more confident. Well, I'd say I just drove when I had open looks.”
Stanley County finished shooting 25.8 percent overall and 1-of-10 from long-range.
Tuesday’s game was close throughout, and neither team gained firm control until late in the fourth quarter. In fact, the Buffs tied the Pirates on their first offensive possession of the second half.
Hand drove to the rim and then dished it to Gabriel on the left block, who then scored on the layup to make it 26 all. But for Stanley County, it fell back behind and couldn’t catch up with Highmore-Harrold.
The Pirates scored 15 points in the final eight minutes, the most the Buffs gave up in any quarter. Overall, Bracelin said they “struggled” defensively against Highmore-Harrold (1-3), specifically their full-court press and help-side defense.
Despite the tough loss at home, Bracelin is proud of how much her girls have improved so far this season.
“They’ve grown so much just this year,” she said. “They've grown more this season than maybe the last two combined. Just because their basketball IQ is becoming better, and I love seeing that.”
Duffy said the Selby victory gives Stanley County (1-6) the mindset going forward that “we can win, it’s possible.” And Bracelin believes the Buffs’ next five matchups — at McLaughlin, the Redfield Holiday Classic, Philip, Potter County and Lyman — give her team great chances to tally more wins.
“These next five games going forward, we have these opportunities to win. I think our goal is to get these girls on a win streak,” she said. “I hope that's their next goal, and we can start that (Thursday).”
Duffy shared what Stanley County needs to do to pick up another win when it faces the Mustangs (4-4) on Thursday at McLaughlin High School at 6:30 p.m.
“(Thursday) night and Saturday, we just need to focus on our press and getting our shots to fall,” she said. “And if we do that, we won't get as frustrated. We just have to stay out of our heads.”
