Even though Stanley County girls basketball fell to Highmore-Harrold 53-45 on Tuesday night at Parkview Gym, the Buffaloes are headed in the right direction.

They tallied their first win of the season on Friday after defeating Herreid-Selby Area, 48-44, on the road. It was also Stanley County’s first victory since Jan. 29 of last year, so the girls made sure to cherish it.

Mattie Duffy

Stanley County's Mattie Duffy scored a season-high 21 points against the Wolverines on Friday.
Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel notched her first double-double of the season against Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday. She scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand tallied nine points and 11 rebounds against Herreid-Selby Area on Tuesday.
Alejandra Juarez

Stanley County's Alejandra Juarez shoots the ball during Tuesday's loss to Highmore-Harrold.

