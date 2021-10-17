For the first time since the 1980s, the Stanley County girls cross country team qualified as a team for the State Cross Country Meet. Pictured are, from left to right: Gracie Olson, Rachel Nemec, Bailey Siedschlaw, Kaysen Magee and Sarah Fosheim.
The Stanley County Buffaloes cross country team competed in the Region 4A Cross Country Meet at the Chamberlain Country Club on Thursday. A total of 93 athletes competed in four races.
As a team, the Buffs girls varsity placed second with a team score of 34 points. Chamberlain came in first with a score of 10 points.
Individually, the Buffs were led by freshman Gracie Olson, who placed seventh with a time of 21:10.18. Freshman Kaysen Magee placed ninth, while freshman Sarah Fosheim placed 15th. Sophomore Rachel Nemec placed 17th, while senior Bailey Siedschlaw placed 19th. Mobridge-Pollock sophomore Heidi Olson placed first with a time of 18:35.88.
On the boys side, Chamberlain took home first place with a score of 20 points. The Buffs did not have enough boys to constitute a team.
Individually, the Buffs boys were led by freshman Tyson Peterson, who placed 25th with a time of 19:39.02. Junior Colt Norman placed 30th, while seventh grader James Fosheim placed 48th. Chamberlain senior Dom Santiago placed first with a time of 16:12.18.
Chamberlain took home the girls junior varsity team title with a score of 10 points. Chamberlain seventh grader Annabelle LaMie placed first in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 17:43.00. On the boys side, Chamberlain seventh grader Josiah Vaad placed first with a time of 16:24.00. No Stanley County runners competed in either junior varsity race.
The Stanley County girls cross country team qualified as a team for the Class A State Cross Country Meet for the first time since the 1980s. The State Cross Country Meet will be held at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Races are scheduled to start at noon.
