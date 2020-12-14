The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team played a pair of games this weekend. They played the Lyman Raiders at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Friday night, and the White River Tigers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Buffs jump out to a 13-11 lead after the first quarter. They kept that lead by going into halftime with a 22-20 lead. The Buffs extended their lead to 41-38 going into the fourth quarter. With less than ten second left in the game, Buffs junior guard Taylee Stroup missed two straight free throws with the Buffs up 51-50. The Raiders rebounded the ball and took it down the court. Freshman guard McKenzie Laverdure was fouled. She made both of her free throws. A last ditch comeback by the Buffs fell short, and the Raiders won 52-51.
The Buffs had 20 turnovers, while the Raiders had 19 turnovers. Free throws proved to be crucial. The Raiders made ten of 17 attempts, while the Buffs made eight of 23 attempts.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 14 points. Junior guard Taylee Stroup added 13 points, while junior forward Carlie O’Conner had ten points. Freshman center Cadence Hand had eight points, while junior center Jordyn Sosa had six points.
Sophomore guard Raelee Middletent led the Raiders with 12 points, while freshman guard McKenzie Laverdure had ten points. Freshman guard Skyler Volmer had ten points, while seventh grader Makaylee Scott had nine points.
Saturday’s game was quite different. The Tigers jumped out to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter, and they never looked back. The Tigers held a 41-12 lead at halftime, and 66-13 going into the fourth quarter. The Buffs came alive in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Tigers won 68-27.
Senior guard Caelyn Valandra-Prue led the Tigers with 31 points. Senior guard Remedy Morrison added 17 points.
The Buffs were led by Stroup, who had eight points. Junior forward Carlie O’Conner added five points, while freshman center Tatum Scott had four points. Eighth grade guard Morgan Hoffman came off the bench in the fourth quarter for four points.
The Buffs girls (0-3) will next see action against perennial powerhouse Winner Warriors (1-0) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.