The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team took to the road for the final time in the 2020-21 regular season on Thursday. They took on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in Mobridge. The Tigers came away with a 68-32 victory.
The Tigers jumped out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, and they did not let up. They extended their lead to 40-20 at halftime, and 62-27 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 6-5 in the fourth quarter. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.
The Tigers (13-6, no. 1 in Region 6A) played the Winner Warriors (17-2, no. 1 in Region 7A) in Winner on Friday night. That game was not completed at press time. The Buffs (1-18, no. 4 in Region 6A) will end the regular season on a six game losing streak. They will next see action against the Tigers in Mobridge in the Region 6A playoffs. A time and date for that game has yet to be determined.
