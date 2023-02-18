On Friday, the Stanley County girls basketball team ended their regular season on a sour note, following their 54-25 loss to Little Wound at Parkview Gym on Senior Night.

The story for the Buffaloes was missed shots, as they finished shooting 8-of-57 (14 percent) overall and 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from three-point range. Stanley County also committed 18 turnovers.

Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel prepares to shoot a free-throw during Friday's game versus the Mustangs at Parkview Gym.
Kaysen Magee

Stanley County's Kaysen Magee with the ball during Friday's game versus Little Wound at Parkview Gym.
Morgan Hoffman

Morgan Hoffman led the Buffs with 16 points against the Mustangs on Friday.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

