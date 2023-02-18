On Friday, the Stanley County girls basketball team ended their regular season on a sour note, following their 54-25 loss to Little Wound at Parkview Gym on Senior Night.
The story for the Buffaloes was missed shots, as they finished shooting 8-of-57 (14 percent) overall and 3-of-16 (18.8 percent) from three-point range. Stanley County also committed 18 turnovers.
“Definitely didn’t go as planned,” senior forward Kori Gabriel said. “I felt like we thought we were mentally prepared for the game, but we just were not prepared whatsoever (and) shots didn't fall.”
Senior guard Alejandra Juarez explained why she felt Stanley County was ill-equipped for the Mustangs Friday.
“We didn’t have a good two practices. We had morning practices and didn’t give it our all, basically, so we were not prepared for what was to come,” she said.
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman led the Buffs with 16 points. Gabriel pitched in four, Juarez three and junior forward Cadence Hand two.
Hand also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds while Gabriel tallied nine.
“It’s the most frustrating thing. All year, that was the most frustrating thing,” Gabriel said of missing shots. “Because you want to end your last home game on a good note, and I had several opportunities. The ball was just not going in the hoop for me (Friday).”
It was a slow start for the Buffs, offensively, as they only mustered five points in the opening quarter. Juarez got her team on the board first when she hit a corner three-pointer nearly 3.5 minutes after tip-off.
Little Wound led Stanley County, 21-5, entering the second quarter.
“I just don't think we had any chemistry whatsoever. We weren't running the offense right,” Gabriel said of her team’s slow start.
If not for this, the senior forward believes things might have turned out differently for the Buffs.
“I think it would’ve been a totally different game if we started out stronger,” Gabriel said. “Because we're all about mentality, and we didn't have a good mentality (Friday) whatsoever.”
Stanley County responded with a 10-point second quarter, but the Buffs still trailed by the same deficit at halftime as the first quarter, with the Mustangs leading 31-15.
But Little Wound separated itself even further in the second half, as the Mustangs outscored the Buffs, 23-10 in the final two quarters.
Despite its shooting woes, Stanley County made a constant effort to attack the basket. The Buffs ended their night with 17 free-throw attempts and making six (35.3 percent).
Gabriel led the way with nine shots from the charity stripe.
“We've been working a lot on driving to the basket and looking for those opportunities in the last week, which they're starting to see and get a little bit more confidence in,” Stanley County head coach Keely Bracelin said. “So we were able to get to the free-throw line a lot more, just weren’t making free throws either.”
When asked what else she thought her girls did well, offensively, Bracelin noted that they didn’t “force” their shots.
SC’s Morgan Hoffman drives and drills the mid-range shot.29-12 Mustangs | 1:45 2Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/p5cIIjeuZU— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) February 18, 2023
Defensively, the Buffs held Little Wound to 54 points, which was right around their season average of 52.4 points per game allowed entering Friday’s matchup.
Bracelin shared her thoughts on how her team did on that end of the floor.
“We've been working on some things, help-side defense and stopping the drive. And I felt like our girls did some things a little bit better with that,” she said. “Kind of missed some rotations with their big girls, but we'll just have to get back in practice on Monday and get after that to make those adjustments.”
Despite the loss, Gabriel noted how special it was for her and Juarez to play their final game at Parkview Gym.
“It was great,” Gabriel said. “It really shows how many fans we do have that come out and support us, and it helps a lot.”
Stanley County’s focus now shifts towards the postseason, as it will be the No. 6 seed in Class A’s Region 6 bracket. The Buffs (6-14) will face No. 3 Dupree (15-5) for a quarterfinals matchup on Tuesday with tip-off yet to be determined.
While the location of the game is currently unknown, Bracelin said it will be at a neutral-site venue.
“All but one of our wins is on the road, so I'd rather be on the road, I think,” Bracelin said jokingly. “I hope it just works in our favor, knowing the success that we've had on the road this season."
Stanley County enters the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, but Juarez isn’t worried about what happened in the past.
“These last 20 games are just — they're not as important as the next one we’re going into,” she said. “We want to show up.”
Bracelin echoed a similar sentiment.
“They don't matter because it can be anyone's game in the postseason,” she said. “And I hope that knowing Tuesday could potentially be the last game for those two girls and just the season. I hope that lights a fire (in them). I really do.”
Bracelin said that Friday’s game gave her “motivation” and hopes that when the Buffs take the floor versus the Tigers, they walk away with a different result.
“I'm motivated. I want these girls to end on a high note, which they already have,” she added. “They have so much to be proud of and a lot that they have accomplished this year, compared to the last two seasons combined, honestly.”
Stanley County last played Dupree on Feb. 10 on the road, and the Tigers won that affair, 60-39. But Gabriel still believes that her squad can avenge that loss.
“We know we can do it,” she said.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the victor of No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock and No. 7 McLaughlin in the Region 6A Semifinals on Thursday.
Bracelin explained how her girls can avoid a similar result to Friday’s loss.
“We just got to be more aggressive. We can't be back on our heels,” Bracelin said. “We have to be the ones to have the mentality that we have to take it to them.”
