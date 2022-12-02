As their season opener draws closer, the Stanley County girls basketball team hopes to build off of last year’s momentum.
After falling to Winner, 58-27, in the first round of the Region 6A Playoffs, the Buffaloes finished last season 3-18, as many wins as the program had in its previous three seasons combined.
And Stanley County expects even more success this year.
“I have a lot of confidence in what we’re gonna accomplish this year. I think that we can pull out some wins,” senior Kori Gabriel said. “Obviously, you know, that the Stanley County girls basketball team has been a losing team, and I think that’s really helped us for this year. We’re tired of losing, and we’re ready to go this year.”
The Buffs continued their second week of practices on Thursday at Parkview Elementary School. Some of Gabriel’s confidence stems from how her team has performed in practices so far.
“We started out practicing very hard, very intensely, which is a very good thing,” she said. “The shots are falling. Defense is good. We’re pushing the ball. We’re ready for Chamberlain.”
On top of its expectations in the win column, Stanley County hopes to eradicate a stigma that has lingered around the program for some time.
The Buffs have experienced a lot of defeat over the years, failing to have a winning season since 2008, which is also the last time they appeared in the state tournament.
The program also hasn’t won more than five games in a season since 2015 and has tallied two winless seasons during the last five years.
“You can learn a lot from loss, and I think these girls have learned a lot of life lessons from all the games that they’ve lost,” head coach Keely Bracelin said. “But you can also learn important ones when you win, too. And it’s not easy staying positive when you only win one out of 21 games. It’s hard even when you win three out of 21 games that you get in a season. But us, as coaches, we work really hard to stay positive through that and take every game as a lesson.”
But things seem to be on the rise under Bracelin’s direction. After winning just one game her first season, she tripled that win total last year. Gabriel said the team’s goal is to win five to 10 games, and to her, that seems a real possibility.
“I honestly think the past two years we’ve expected it. We would go into a game thinking we’re going to lose because we are the (lesser) team,” she said. “But this year, I think that we know we can win. We’re capable of it. We just got to do it. We don’t know how to win quite yet, but I think that we’re ready for it.”
Bracelin agrees, saying she feels the program is “turning a corner.”
Junior guard Mattie Duffy explained one way how Bracelin instills confidence in her girls.
“She really hyped us up all the time. She tells us what we need to know (and) what we have to fix,” Duffy continued. “And I think that helps a lot.”
For Duffy, she had an impressive sophomore campaign, where she led her team in steals with 1.8 per game and was second in points (8.0) and assists (1.8).
Duffy ended the season as an All-Big South Dakota Conference honorable mention, along with then junior Cadence Hand, who ranked second on Stanley County with 4.8 rebounds per game.
Because of last year’s production, Gabriel expects an even bigger season from Duffy.
“She’s a Duffy. Obviously, she can shoot,” Gabriel said. “I expect her to at least hit three or four threes each game.”
And the Buffs will need to make all the shots they can. Last season, Stanley County had seven games where it scored less than 30 points and averaged 36 per game.
And although Bracelin’s main philosophy is defense, she said the biggest thing her team will work on is scoring.
“I do take pride in how we are, defensively, so that’s always going to be a big thing,” Bracelin added. “But if you can’t score, you’re not gonna win. So that’s what it comes down to.”
Stanley County will be a smaller team this year, but for what the Buffs lack in height, they make up for in their speed.
“I got some girls that can run,” Bracelin said.
Bracelin’s squad plans to deal a majority of their damage, offensively, in transition. In fact, the first drill in Thursday’s practice involved three players running the floor simultaneously, making chest and bounce passes to improve their transition offense.
“That’ll be a big thing for our girls to look up the floor and try to get some easy baskets that way — especially off of a steal or off a good rebound. We gotta kick it in gear.”
Overall, Stanley County feels confident about its chances to continue exceeding the previous year’s win total. And that’s due in large part to the team’s relationship with one another on and off the court.
Duffy said they’ve played basketball together since their middle school days.
“I think we’re a pretty close team,” she added. “There’s only 12 of us right now. So we hang out together and do team bonding, which helps us out a lot.”
The Buffs begin their new journey on Tuesday when they travel to Chamberlain. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.
The Cubs won last year’s matchup on Dec. 7, defeating Stanley County at Parkview Gym 63-53. Bracelin said she’s “super excited” to open the season with Chamberlain because of how close the previous game was.
“They lost some size, so that will actually help us,” she added. “They got a couple of decent outside shooters, so we’ll have to defend that. But I think it will be a pretty even matchup. I’m excited. I think it’ll be a close game, and I’m hoping we come out on top.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.