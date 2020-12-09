The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team opened their 2020-21 season against the Chamberlain Cubs in Chamberlain on Tuesday night. The Cubs came away with a 47-20 victory.
The Buffs girls held an early 3-2 advantage in the first quarter, but foul trouble and the Cubs starting to pull away gave the Cubs a 14-8 advantage at the quarter break. The Cubs extended their lead to 24-13 at halftime, and 36-18 after three quarters. Freshman forward Cadence Hand, who sat out most of the first half after three early fouls, scored the lone points for the Buffs in the fourth quarter. The Cubs outscored the Buffs 11-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away the victory.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with 11 points, including three made three point shots. Junior forward Jordyn Sosa had four points, while Hand had three points. Junior guard Carlie O’Conner added two points. Free throw woes plagued the Buffs. They made just five of 14 free throw attempts.
The Cubs were led by the duo of senior guard Emma Powers and junior center Mya Knippling, who each had 14 points. No other Cubs player had more than four points. The Cubs made nine of their 13 free throw attempts.
The Buffs girls (0-1) will next see action against the Lyman Raiders at the Lyman Gardens on Friday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. CT. Friday’s game is the home and season opener for the Raiders. The Raiders defeated the Buffs 56-20 last season. They have won eight straight games against the Buffs, who last defeated the Raiders on Dec. 11, 2012.
