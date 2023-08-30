Stanley County volleyball recorded its second sweep of the season Tuesday after blanking Chamberlain, 3-0, at Parkview Gym.

The Buffs won the three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21.

Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand elevates to serve the ball.
Tatum Scott

Stanley County's Tatum Scott prepares to serve the ball. She had two aces against Chamberlain.
Brylee Kafka

Stanley County's Brylee Kafka attempts a kill. She had five kills and four aces against the Cubs.
Buffs

The Buffs swept the Cubs 3-0 on Tuesday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

