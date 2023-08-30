Stanley County volleyball recorded its second sweep of the season Tuesday after blanking Chamberlain, 3-0, at Parkview Gym.
The Buffs won the three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21.
Stanley County’s first sweep came in Saturday’s home triangular when the Buffs shut out Bennett County 3-0 after falling to Wall 3-1 earlier in the day.
“I think, overall, we played well,” Stanley County senior right-side hitter Tatum Scott said following Tuesday’s win. “I mean, there was a lot of stuff that we can work on,” Scott said. “But, I think a sweep is always a good indicator that we played well together.”
Senior middle and outside hitter Cadence Hand tallied a team-high seven kills and nine aces.
“I’ve been working on my serve to go down more instead of just floating up,” Hand said. “I think that helps a lot.”
Set one was all Stanley County, as the Buffs recorded multiple double-digit leads throughout.
Chamberlain drew first blood, but Stanley County quickly tied things at 1 and then got on a roll. Drageset’s team later led 11-3 after a Hand ace, forcing the Cubs to call a timeout.
But Chamberlain’s timeout didn’t help because the Buffs would go on to score the next five points. Stanley County’s largest lead in the first set was 21-7, showing just how dominant Drageset’s girls were to begin the night.
Buffs senior outside hitter Mattie Duffy secured the set win after her tip over the net deflected off two Chamberlain players and out of bounds. Duffy finished with four kills and two aces.
“I think Cadence Hand, when she started serving multiple aces in a row, I think that really set off Chamberlain,” Stanley County head coach TJ Drageset said of the first set. “They were kind of getting in their heads, so we took advantage of that.”
Set two was back-and-forth, and the momentum began to shift toward the Cubs. But the Buffs were still able to come out on top.
For the most part, Chamberlain controlled things early on after the Cubs scored the first two points and later had a 4-1 advantage after Stanley County tipped the ball into the net.
The Buffs were able to recover temporarily as they grabbed their first lead of the set at 7-6, thanks to a kill by junior outside and middle hitter Brylee Kafka. She finished with five kills and four aces.
Stanley County then led 8-7, but Chamberlain responded with three consecutive points, forcing Drageset to call a timeout.
Later in the set, following another Hand kill, the Buffs built their largest lead. They went up 18-13 after a Cubs player hit the ball twice resulting in a point for Stanley County.
Chamberlain battled back, and it was tightly contested the rest of the way. Drageset’s team eventually went up two sets following a long kill attempt by the Cubs that landed out of bounds.
“We started off a little slow in the second set,” Drageset said. “But, like I said, once our defense can pick up some balls and we can get some good sets, our front row can take care of it. We just have to get good passes to our setters.”
Even though the Cubs were down two sets, they didn’t go away quietly. In fact, the Buffs had to dig themselves out of early holes in order to win the third set.
Chamberlain came out of the gates on fire, scoring the first eight points.
Stanley County eventually got on the board after a Hand kill, and Scott later recorded an ace to make the score 8-3 Cubs. Chamberlain answered with a mini run, scoring the next four points, giving the Cubs a 12-3 advantage.
This matched Chamberlain’s largest lead of the set and forced a Buffs timeout.
After the brief intermission, Drageset’s team gained some ground, but the Cubs were able get their lead back up to nine at 15-6.
From then on, the Buffs found their footing. They outscored Chamberlain 19-6 for the remainder of the set, thanks to a number of kills, aces and tips.
The match ended on Hand’s seventh kill, securing the sweep.
“Our libero and some of our back row players, they tell you where you can hit it,” Hand said of her match-winning kill. “So I just followed what they said and tried to hit it hard.”
Once the ball landed inbounds on Chamberlain’s side of the court, the Buffs, their bench and the home crowd roared in celebration after a hard-fought third set.
“They were hyped,” Drageset said of her girls. “It’s fun to end on a kill, too. That’s the best part. Cadence put the ball away and called it a night.”
Hand spoke on why Stanley County fell into nine-point deficits twice in the final set.
“I think in the first set, we started out really strong. We started out really strong in our heads,” she said. “And then, in the second and third set, we — I don’t know if we lost confidence or something, or we thought it was going to be super easy since we won the first set pretty easily.
“But, I think we lost confidence in our heads, and we started to get a little nervous — and maybe too excited. So we started going all over the place, I guess.”
Hand added the Buffs were a little more “antsy” in the second and third sets, which also contributed to her team’s slow start in both sets.
The senior found that teamwork and more enthusiasm helped spark Stanley County’s turnaround in the third set.
“I think we got more excited and more positive toward the end of the third set, so we started cheering more,” Hand said.
Despite what Drageset called a “rough” third set for her girls, she was pleased with how they responded to adversity late versus the Cubs.
“I’m really proud of them for taking it in three (sets), climbing out of the hole and figuring it out in the last set,” Drageset said.
Along with Hand, Kafka and Duffy, Drageset had other players contribute to Tuesday’s win as well.
Stanley County right-side and middle hitter Breckyn Huebner tallied five kills, and junior setter Caycee Knight added a team-high 10 assists. The team’s junior libero, Reese Hand, had eight digs and two aces.
Scott recorded two aces as well.
“Aces bring a lot more energy to our team, so that’s always nice,” Scott said. “It’s exciting when you get an ace. It brings confidence to you as a server and kind of lets you know that you can do it.”
Up next, the Buffs will host another triangular at Parkview on Saturday. They will play Little Wound at 1 p.m. and White River at 4 p.m.
Hand said Tuesday’s sweep will bring her team energy and confidence going forward, and Drageset echoed a similar sentiment.
“It just proves that we can take down a good team like Chamberlain,” Drageset said. “And they’re in our region, so we’ll see them multiple times this season, I’m sure. We’ll just be ready for when those games come up.”
