The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team played the Winner Warriors in a Region 6A Tournament game in Winner on Thursday. The Warriors won 58-27.
The Buffs gained the first bucket, but the Warriors led 14-4 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 42-9 at halftime. The Buffs responded by outscoring the Warriors 12-8. The Warriors put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 8-6 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Keely Bracelin told the Capital Journal the result of the game is not what anyone wants in the postseason.
“We came out slow and a little hesitant in the first half,” Bracelin said. “The second half was better. The girls made some adjustments defensively, and they found ways to put points up on the scoreboard.”
The Warriors were led by senior guard Bella Swedlund, who had 33 points. Senior forward Kelsey Sachtjen added nine points, while junior guard Josey Kludt had seven points.
Senior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with seven points. Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy and junior forward Kori Gabriel each had six points. Thursday’s game was the final game for seniors Taylee Stroup, Carlie O’Conner and Jordyn Sosa. The Buffs (3-18) improved their win total by two from last season.
The Warriors (13-8) will host the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (14-6) in Winner on Saturday in another Region 6A Tournament game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Warriors defeated the Tigers 63-45 last Friday in Mobridge. The Tigers got to Saturday’s game after defeating the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves 79-36 in Mobridge.
