It was a tough night all-around for Stanley County girls basketball in its 52-15 loss to Winner at Parkview Gym on Thursday.
The Buffaloes struggled to take care of the ball against Warrior defenders, committing a season-high 37 turnovers.
“I think that’s the main reason we lost tonight. We just need to make better passes and break their (full-court) press,” junior guard Mattie Duffy said.
Because of those mistakes, Stanley County (0-5) also finished with a season-low in points. Head coach Keely Bracelin said the Buffs have been trying to fix their shooting struggles in practice, but they are still waiting for those improvements to come to fruition.
“We do a lot of shooting drills and post moves depending on the roll. (We) shoot against pressure, and we try to make it game-like. Hopefully, eventually, we'll see that corner turn,” Bracelin added. “We're still just working on getting it to transfer over into games.”
Stanley County ended the night shooting 5-of-30 (16.7 percent) overall and 3-of-13 (23.1) percent from behind the arc. Duffy explained how the Buffs can turn things around offensively.
“I think it’s more of a confidence thing. We just need to get our confidence up,” she said.
But despite the lopsided result, Bracelin and her squad noted some positive takeaways that they can build on in future matchups.
Duffy, who had a team-high six rebounds and three steals, said they boxed out Winner better in the third quarter than they did in the first half while Bracelin was pleased with her team’s effort defensively.
“Our girls looked good with our help-side (defense), switching and talking cuts. So there are good things that I saw,” Bracelin said. “Anytime we can hold the team under 60, it's a good thing. It's just we got to score right with them. So that's what we got to keep working on.”
Regarding how the Buffs guarded the Warriors (1-1) with pressure, Bracelin walked away even more impressed. Stanley County grabbed nine steals on the night.
“I'm excited with how our (full-court) press looked. I'm looking forward to using that in the coming week,” she said. “I think when they're able to get some baskets of their own off of a turnover, that can bring a lot of energy to a group and, hopefully, some confidence that way.”
Sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman led the way with six points and was efficient from three-point range, shooting 2-of-4 from distance. One of those came in the closing seconds of the first half.
After the Buffs moved the ball past half-court, senior guard Alejandra Juarez dished a nice bounce pass to the open Hoffman, as she swished the long-range jumper to make it 32-9 Warriors at the intermission.
HALFTIME:Hoffman drills the 3pt in the closing seconds of the first half.Winner - 32Stanley County - 9Duffy leads the Buffs with 4 pts. #sdpreps #CJsports pic.twitter.com/LcqmgJJ8Rz— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) December 30, 2022
Hoffman said it was nice to see the ball go through the net.
“It got us points on the board,” she added. “It got us into a (full-court) press, which worked really well for us.”
Up next, Stanley County hopes to turn things around quickly at Herreid-Selby Area (1-2) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Similar to Winner, Bracelin expects the Wolverines to pressure the Buffs on defense and added they have some “quick guards” that could cause her team fits if they’re not careful.
“Hopefully, (we) just shut them down as much as possible and make them rely on their big posts. Because we know how to defend that after playing Jones County,” Hoffman said.
