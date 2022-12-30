Camryn Norman

Stanley County's Camryn Norman attempts a layup while facing Winner on Thursday at Parkview Gym. The Buffs fell to the Warriors, 52-15.

 Brandon Campea

It was a tough night all-around for Stanley County girls basketball in its 52-15 loss to Winner at Parkview Gym on Thursday.

The Buffaloes struggled to take care of the ball against Warrior defenders, committing a season-high 37 turnovers.

Mattie Duffy

Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with six rebounds and three steals against Winner on Thursday.

