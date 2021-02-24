The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team is scheduled to take on the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers in a Class A SoDak16 qualifying game in Mobridge on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
These two teams are very familiar with each other. The Tigers defeated the Buffs 68-32 in Mobridge last Thursday in the regular season finale for the Buffs. The Tigers ended their regular season by losing 71-37 to the Winner Warriors on Friday.
The Buffs (1-18, no. 4 in Region 6A) are coming into Thursday’s game on a six game losing streak, having last won against the Bennett County Warriors in Martin on Jan. 28 in Fort Pierre. The Buffs average 30.26 points per game, while also giving up 53.16 points per game. The Buffs have no seniors on their roster.
The Tigers (13-7, no. 1 in Region 6A) average 52.55 points per game, while also giving up 48.5 points per game. Like the Buffs, the Tigers are filled with youth. Center Megan Zahn is the lone senior for the Tigers.
Since 2007, the Buffs are 6-11 against the Tigers. They have lost six straight games in this matchup, with the last Buffs victory over the Tigers happening on Feb. 14, 2014.
