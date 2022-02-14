The Stanley County Buffaloes and Pierre Governors gymnastics teams each saw action in their respective State Gymnastics Meets at the Corn Palace in Mitchell this past weekend. The Buffs competed in the Class A Gymnastics Meet, while the Govs competed in the Class AA Gymnastics Meet.
Neither team competed in the team day portion of competition. In Class A, Madison took home the title after finishing with a score of 135.333. Deuel placed second with a score of 134.933. In Class AA, O’Gorman won the team title with a score of 150.300. Mitchell took home second place with a score of 149.700.
Individually, the Buffs were led by senior Sumar Petersen, who tied for ninth in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 8.067. Junior Elena Hebb earned a score of 8.333 in the vault. Sophomore Rachel Nemec led the Buffs in the balance beam (8.067) and floor exercise (8.400). Buffs coach Lindsay Heiss told the Capital Journal that she was proud of what her girls were able to accomplish.
“The group of girls that qualified for State, along with those that didn’t qualify, showed much growth throughout the season this year. They all improved immensely throughout the season in not only the value of their routines, but also their poise and confidence in performing. I am very proud to have been their coach. They worked very hard in the short amount of time they had in season. Gymnastics is both tough mentally and physically on the body. It is difficult to learn and train new skills during the season, but these girls did an awesome job of showing up to practice each day. They put in the time and effort to improve the skills they knew they could in order to achieve the highest scores they could on each event.”
Deuel senior Paige Simon took home first place in the all-around with a score of 37.233. Estelline/Hendricks sophomore Sadie Johnson came in second place with a score of 35.767. Heiss said the talent on display was some of the best she’s seen in her years of involvement in the sport.
“It is so great to witness the sport growing at the high school level in South Dakota,” Heiss said. “I am proud that our girls are able to be part of it.”
For the Govs, their top placer was freshman Kirsten Korber, who placed 24th in the vault with a score of 8.733. Eighth grader Natalie Flottmeyer finished the balance beam event with a score of 8.267. Sophomore Neveah Karber led the Govs in the uneven parallel bars (8.517) and floor exercise (8.767). Govs coach Rebecca Feller said she’s happy for her team.
“I am happy we once again qualified six gymnasts for the state tournament and had clean performances as well,” Feller said. “The state gymnastics tournament is always an unforgettable experience, especially for those making their first appearance on an individual day. It’s sad to see the season end and watch our lone senior Emerie Stephens compete at her last state tournament. I know the gymnasts are already excited for what the next year has in store for them.”
O’Gorman junior Maeven Boetel took the all-around trophy after a score of 39.183. Watertown senior Myah Morris came in second with a score of 38.617.
In a special ceremony during State Gymnastics, former Stanley County coach Shavonne Mitchell was awarded the Pete Torino Award for her contributions to the sport of gymnastics in the state of South Dakota.
Both Pierre and Stanley County have only one senior on their roster. Emerie Stephens is the senior for Pierre, while Sumar Petersen is the senior for the Buffs. When it comes to the Buffs in particular, Heiss is excited for the future.
“Gymnastics differs from most other girls sports in that you can’t just roll a ball out on the court during the off season and say go shoot,” Heiss said. “They now have access to their equipment year-round at the Rise Gymnastics Facility. That will provide a huge advantage towards them excelling in the sport, gaining new skills and being able to have an off-season with appropriate tools and equipment to train with.”
