Pierre and Stanley County cross country saw their seasons come to a close on Saturday after competing in the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Huron.
In the Class AA race, the Governors boys finished eighth overall while the girls team placed ninth.
For the boys, Jared Lutmer had the top performance, finishing third with a time of 16:17.51. He also won three meets throughout the season.
“I think I was pretty happy with the performance,” Lutmer said. “There are a lot of good competitors out there, and my goal going into it was top-three. So I achieved my goal.”
Mason Dell came in 35th place at 17:27.85, Caleb Morris 42nd at 17:31.50, Haeden Wheelhouse at 17:48.59, Mason Ward-Zeller at 18:17.63, Brady Gere 82nd at 18:25.34 and Tayshaun Agard 109th at 19:12.75.
Although some seniors will be leaving the program, Lutmer, who is already a captain as a junior, is ready to take on that leadership role next year as a senior.
“I’ve been on the high school team since eighth grade, so it’s kind of weird — looking up to the older people when I was in that position (back then),” Lutmer said. “Actually being in that position now — people are looking up to you — it’s different, but I think I’m getting used to that.”
On the girls side, Devyn Van Roekel shined for Pierre, placing 23rd after recording a time of 20:10.10.
“It was fun,” Van Roekel said. “I just like running, and I’m glad that I’m good at it.”
Jayne Lees finished 34th at 20:35.57, Harper Shaffer 50th at 20:54.17, Mason Berg 58th at 20:58.92, Elaina Rounds 60th at 21:01.99, Raegan Pfeifer 95th at 22:14.25 and Jazzlyn Rombough 98th at 22:24.52.
“I think they did awesome,” Govs head coach Victoria Peterson said. “At the beginning of the year, we set our goal at top-10 in the state. But I told them, ‘You have a shot at top-eight — an outside shot but a shot.’ They showed up and really performed well.”
Impressively, only two of Pierre’s seven runners are in high school. The other five take classes at Georgia Morse Middle School, including Van Roekel who is in seventh grade.
“I think what makes them stand out is their drive and determination,” Peterson said. “They don’t let anything scare them. They don’t even care what the age of their competition is.”
Looking ahead, Peterson talked about how bright the future is for Pierre girls cross country.
“I am pretty excited for the future of our program,” she said. “I do think we have some potential to hopefully place higher at state next year. We’ve already talked about our goals for next year a little bit. We made a bit of a jump from 13th to ninth this year. ‘What’s the next step? What can we be looking forward to next year? What can we work on during the summer?’ Those kinds of things. So I’m pretty excited about this group of girls.”
In the Class A state meet, Stanley County had three runners compete, one in the boys division and two for the girls.
Spencer Sargent ran at the state meet for the first time and finished 87th out of 127 male runners after recording a time of 19:05. Kaysen Magee led the girls team, placing 75th with a time of 21:41. Her teammate Rachel Nemec finished 102nd at 22:34.
“I was really happy with how the kids ran today,” he said after the race on Saturday. “It is always tough to run hard when you know that you are not towards the front. Each of them came out and gave it everything they had and did a great job representing SC at the state meet.”
All three runners said they noticed their legs getting tired as the season winded down, which is why Sargent wasn’t pleased with how he performed at the state meet.
“I was not impressed with how I ran,” Sargent said. “I was just getting slower almost as the year went on. I was fueled up, I was stretched out and ready to go. I don’t know what happened — just tired when I really shouldn’t have been.”
The Buffs runners also said they will work on strengthening their legs over the summer by lifting weights and running fairly often.
“There’s really no way to prevent it because no matter how good of shape you get in, every coach is going to push you to that point,” Van Den Hemel said. “The beautiful part about if they run during the summer and they do the weight lifting, that actually allows me to push them a little harder because it will take them even longer to get to that tiredness.”
Going forward, Stanley County’s head coach wants his runners to work on building self-confidence, something they lacked at times during the season.
“It’s definitely something going into next year is that, ‘Hey, we’re here to beat anyone that shows up also, and anyone that beats us will have to run a heck of a race to do it,’” Van Den Hemel said. “It’s that confidence and belief in themselves that we’re trying to reestablish here with the program.”
