Jared Lutmer

Pierre's Jared Lutmer finished third in the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Huron on Saturday with a time of 16:17.51.

 Jill Lutmer

Pierre and Stanley County cross country saw their seasons come to a close on Saturday after competing in the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Huron.

In the Class AA race, the Governors boys finished eighth overall while the girls team placed ninth.

Spencer Sargent

Spencer Sargent, left, placed 87th for Stanley County at the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Huron on Saturday with a time of 19:17.
Rachel Nemec

Stanley County's Rachel Nemec finished in 102nd place at the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet in Huron on Saturday after recording a time of 22:34.

Austin Nicholson

