Both Pierre and Stanley County gymnastics ended their seasons on the biggest stage, competing at the State Gymnastics Meet held at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday.

In Class AA, the Governors placed eighth in the team standings, scoring 136.317 points while Mitchell walked away as the state champion with 148.55 points. The Buffaloes did not qualify as a team for Class A, and Estelline-Hendricks was crowned state champs after tallying 138.917 points.

Nevaeh Karber

Pierre's Nevaeh Karber tied for 21st place on floor at the State Gymnastics Meet at the Barnett Center on Saturday.
Elena Hebb

Stanley County's Elena Hebb tied for 23rd place on the balance beam at the State Gymnastics Meet at the Barnett Center on Saturday.
Addy Deal

Stanley County's Addy Deal finished 30th on floor at the State Gymnastics Meet at the Barnett Center on Saturday.
Isabel Jirsa

Pierre's Isabel Jirsa tied for 26th place on beam at the State Gymnastics Meet at the Barnett Center on Saturday.

