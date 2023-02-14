Both Pierre and Stanley County gymnastics ended their seasons on the biggest stage, competing at the State Gymnastics Meet held at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday.
In Class AA, the Governors placed eighth in the team standings, scoring 136.317 points while Mitchell walked away as the state champion with 148.55 points. The Buffaloes did not qualify as a team for Class A, and Estelline-Hendricks was crowned state champs after tallying 138.917 points.
“I thought they did well for having a season-high score on bars at the state meet,” Pierre head coach Rebecca Feller said. “The other events weren't that bad either. There's nothing wrong with how they did. It was just you can tell that the team scores for those last few teams were really close. So just one fall or two falls made a big difference. But scoring a season-high at the state meet, that's always something to be proud of.”
A total of nine Govs qualified for at least one event — Natalie Flottmeyer, Isabel Jirsa, Nevaeh Karber, Kirsten Korber, Emelia Loe, Madelyn Merrill, Gwen Richter, Ryen Sheppick and KaCee Wilson.
Karber shined for Pierre, as she finished a team-best 13th in all-around with a 35.15 after placing 15th on bars and tying for 21st on floor and 29th on vault.
Sheppick had the Govs’ best placement on beam, securing the 22nd spot with a score of 8.883.
Not only did Pierre’s gymnasts get the spotlight but one of its coaches did as well. The South Dakota Gymnastics Coaches Association gifted Govs assistant coach Kerry Westover with the Assistant Gymnastics Coach of the Year Award.
Three Buffs qualified for at least one event for Individual Day on Saturday. Senior Elena Hebb tied for 23rd on beam after tallying a 7.733 and then finished 30th on vault with an 8.383. Seventh-grader Timber Hanson also competed on the balance beam, where she placed 39th with a score of 6.567.
“I think I might have just gotten in my head a little bit too much since it was my last week, and I was definitely emotional about it,” Hebb said. “But I got a 7.733 on beam, which is pretty good. I did fall, but it was a solid routine other than the fall. So I'm proud of how I did overall.”
Hebb, who competed at state for the third time in her high school career, wished she would have had a “better attitude,” which she thought would have helped with her routines. But Hebb looked back at her final meet feeling proud.
“I'm definitely proud of myself for making it even though I didn't do the best. I'm proud of all the hard work that I put in this year to get there and all the years before, and it means a lot,” she said. “It's hard to get to state, and you have to put in work to get there.”
On floor, seventh-grader Addy Deal had Stanley County’s best outing after securing 30th place, scoring an 8.70. Junior Rachel Nemec finished a couple of spots behind at 39th with an 8.233.
For Deal, that was a season-high score for her in that event.
“I've been confident in myself that I could do it. And then just pushing myself knowing that I'm able to,” she said.
Deal explained how she was able to do so even on the biggest stage.
“I kind of just had to make it seem like it was a normal meet, which kind of helped that it just felt the same,” Deal said.
Two of Stanley County’s four gymnasts that competed at the state meet were seventh graders, which shows that the future of this program is bright. Co-head coach Lindsay Heiss spoke on what this means to the school and sport in general.
“I think it’s an awesome feat for Stanley County. It hasn't happened very often to have a seventh grader go, let alone two,” she said. “It just speaks to the level of gymnastics that is happening in South Dakota. So, it's a great accomplishment, and it speaks volumes for the sport.”
Buffs co-head coach Kenna Wieczorek gave her overall thoughts on how her girls performed Saturday.
“I am proud of the girls. As they kind of both said, it's hard to be at state. You see all the best gymnasts in the state, and it can be a lot. It can be emotional, it can be nerve-wracking,” she said. “But to go out there and compete, you know, kind of rein it in and get good performances, I think went well. It's unfortunate when emotions do get in the way. Gymnastics is just as much mental as it is physical. But I do think that it's always understandable the emotions that do play into it, especially as a senior.”
Heiss noted that Stanley County will miss some key pieces from this year’s team but will return a few gymnasts as well.
“We lost four seniors this year, which is kind of heartbreaking for the school,” Heiss said. “We're hoping more girls become interested in the sport, but we definitely have three girls returning that had solid performances (and) made their spot on varsity that they deserved. We should probably, and hopefully, have two girls returning from injury next year. So we do have some holes to fill, but I think this is a great chance for our seventh graders to learn at an early age what it takes to get to the state tournament, what it takes to get up on the podium.”
Feller explained her team’s aspirations for next season, which come with added motivation.
“The goal for next year is definitely without a doubt going to state because it will be hosted in Pierre,” she said. “They even mentioned it a couple times this weekend. We need to go to state because they want to be competing at the state meet. Not helping work the state tournament. Aberdeen Central hosted it (this year), but Aberdeen did not make it in as a team. And they don't want to be in that position next year. So there's a lot of them that are already setting goals as far as what they want to get accomplished for next year and the next state meet.”
