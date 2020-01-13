Blake Judson
Pierre’s Blake Judson, seen here wrestling Brookings’ Nolan Miles last week, placed first at this past weekend’s Mid-Dakota Monster Tournament in Presho.

 Sean Welsh/Brookings Register

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling teams competed in the two-day long Mid-Dakota Monster Tournament at the Lyman Gardens in Presho this past weekend. 29 teams in total competed in the tournament.

As a team, the Govs outpaced the competition by placing first with 274 team points. The closest team to the Govs was Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, who finished in second place with 208.5 team points. The Buffs finished in 13th place with 76 team points.

Individually, the Govs had 18 place-winners, ten of which won their placing matches. Blake Judson (106 pounds), Jack Van Camp (152 pounds), and Regan Bollweg (195 pounds) took home first place in their weight classes. Noah Williams placed third at 106 pounds, while Tyson Johnson placed third at 138 pounds. Trey Lewis placed fifth at 113 pounds, while Jayden Wiebe placed fifth at 132 pounds. Chase Carda and Gavin Stotts placed seventh at 126 pounds and 182 pounds, respectively.

The Buffs had four place-winners. Chase Hanson placed fifth at 106 pounds. Reid Wieczorek (170 pounds) and Dylan Endres (285 pounds) placed sixth in their weight classes. Sydney Tubbs rounded out the Buffs by placing seventh at 220 pounds.

The Buffs (2-3) will next see action at the Potter County Invitational in Gettysburg on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.

The Govs (3-0, ranked no. 3 in Class A) will have a busy weekend. They will host the Watertown Arrows (11-0, no. 2 in Class A) and the Huron Tigers (2-9) in a triangular at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday night. Action against the Arrows is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT, while the dual against the Tigers will start at 7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Friday’s triangular can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv. The Govs will finish the weekend at the Mitchell Invite on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County wrestling teams at Mid-Dakota Monster Team Standings

1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 274.0

13, Stanley County, 76.0

Individual Results Pierre T.F. Riggs Results

106: Blake Judson, 1st

106: Noah Williams, 3rd

113: Trey Lewis, 5th

120: Kahlor Hindman, 4th

120: Nate Williams, 6th

126: Deegan Houska, 6th

126: Chase Carda, 7th

132: Jayden Wiebe, 5th

138: Tyson Johnson, 3rd

145: Cade Hinkle, 2nd

145: Austin Foley, DNP

152: Jack Van Camp, 1st

160: Jaret Clarke, DNP

160: Daniel Tafoya, 8th

170: Maguire Raske, 4th

182: Gavin Stotts, 7th

195: Regan Bollweg, 1st

220: Jace Charron, DNP

220: Jacob Larson, 3rd

285: Wesley Harsma, 8th

285: Preston Taylor, 2nd

Stanley County Results

106: Chase Hanson, 5th

113: Hayden Roggow, DNP

120: Colton Brady, DNP

126: Trey Frost, DNP

170: Reid Wieczorek, 6th

182: Isaac Cliff, DNP

220: Sydney Tubbs, 7th

285: Dylan Endres, 6th

