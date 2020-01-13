The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling teams competed in the two-day long Mid-Dakota Monster Tournament at the Lyman Gardens in Presho this past weekend. 29 teams in total competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs outpaced the competition by placing first with 274 team points. The closest team to the Govs was Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, who finished in second place with 208.5 team points. The Buffs finished in 13th place with 76 team points.
Individually, the Govs had 18 place-winners, ten of which won their placing matches. Blake Judson (106 pounds), Jack Van Camp (152 pounds), and Regan Bollweg (195 pounds) took home first place in their weight classes. Noah Williams placed third at 106 pounds, while Tyson Johnson placed third at 138 pounds. Trey Lewis placed fifth at 113 pounds, while Jayden Wiebe placed fifth at 132 pounds. Chase Carda and Gavin Stotts placed seventh at 126 pounds and 182 pounds, respectively.
The Buffs had four place-winners. Chase Hanson placed fifth at 106 pounds. Reid Wieczorek (170 pounds) and Dylan Endres (285 pounds) placed sixth in their weight classes. Sydney Tubbs rounded out the Buffs by placing seventh at 220 pounds.
The Buffs (2-3) will next see action at the Potter County Invitational in Gettysburg on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
The Govs (3-0, ranked no. 3 in Class A) will have a busy weekend. They will host the Watertown Arrows (11-0, no. 2 in Class A) and the Huron Tigers (2-9) in a triangular at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday night. Action against the Arrows is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT, while the dual against the Tigers will start at 7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to Friday’s triangular can see it streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv. The Govs will finish the weekend at the Mitchell Invite on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County wrestling teams at Mid-Dakota Monster Team Standings
1, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 274.0
13, Stanley County, 76.0
Individual Results Pierre T.F. Riggs Results
106: Blake Judson, 1st
106: Noah Williams, 3rd
113: Trey Lewis, 5th
120: Kahlor Hindman, 4th
120: Nate Williams, 6th
126: Deegan Houska, 6th
126: Chase Carda, 7th
132: Jayden Wiebe, 5th
138: Tyson Johnson, 3rd
145: Cade Hinkle, 2nd
145: Austin Foley, DNP
152: Jack Van Camp, 1st
160: Jaret Clarke, DNP
160: Daniel Tafoya, 8th
170: Maguire Raske, 4th
182: Gavin Stotts, 7th
195: Regan Bollweg, 1st
220: Jace Charron, DNP
220: Jacob Larson, 3rd
285: Wesley Harsma, 8th
285: Preston Taylor, 2nd
Stanley County Results
106: Chase Hanson, 5th
113: Hayden Roggow, DNP
120: Colton Brady, DNP
126: Trey Frost, DNP
170: Reid Wieczorek, 6th
182: Isaac Cliff, DNP
220: Sydney Tubbs, 7th
285: Dylan Endres, 6th
