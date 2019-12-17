Blake Judson
Sophomore Blake Judson rolls Harrisburg’s Carter Ractliffe over after securing a cradle at Riggs Gymnasium Dec. 12 in Pierre. Judson is ranked no. 6 in the most recent Class A wrestling poll by Dakota Grappler.

 Joseph Barkoff

The Stanley County Buffaloes and Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors once again had wrestlers ranked in the Dakota Grappler polls this week.

In Class B, the Buffs fell off the Dual Teams rankings, which is led by Custer, who has 47 power points. Parker, Winner Area and Lyman are all tied for second with 44 power points. Canton is still on top of the Team Ratings board with 222 points, which is almost 100 points higher than Winner Area, who is in second with 132 points.

Junior Trey Frost is the lone Buff to move up in the rankings, as he made his season debut in the 126 pound weight class at no. 12. Freshman Chase Hanson (106 pounds) and junior Dylan Endres (285 pounds) moved down a few spots in their weight classes. Senior Reid Wieczorek stayed consistent at the no. 7 spot at 170 pounds.

In Class A, the Govs moved down to the no. 3 position in the Team Rankings with a score of 122 points. Brandon Valley moved into the no. 2 spot with 126 points, while Rapid City Central fell to no. 4 with 120 points. Watertown stayed on top with 133 points.

The Govs had five wrestlers move up in the rankings in their weight classes. Sophomore Nate Williams, who has been taking over due to injury, is an honorable mention selection at 120 pounds. Freshman Deegan Houska moved up to no. 6 at 126 pounds, while fellow freshman Jayden Wiebe moved up to no. 7 at 132 pounds. Senior Jack Van Camp moved up to no. 3 at 152 pounds, while junior Jacob Larson is now ranked no. 5 at 220 pounds.

The full rankings of wrestlers in Class A and Class B can be found on DakotaGrappler.com by going to the Message Board tab under New Message Board.

Local wrestlers and teams ranked by Dakota Grappler Class B Individual Rankings

106: Chase Hanson, 11

126: Trey Frost, 12

170: Reid Wieczorek, 7

182: Isaac Cliff, 12

285: Dylan Endres, 11

Class A Team Rankings

3, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 122

Individual Rankings

106: Blake Judson, 6

113: Trey Lewis, HM

120: Nate Williams, HM

126: Deegan Houska, 6

132: Jayden Wiebe, 7

138: Tyson Johson, 4

145: Cade Hinkle, 2

152: Jack Van Camp, 3

170: Maguire Raske, 4

195: Regan Bollweg, 6

220: Jacob Larson, 6

285: Preston Taylor, 4

