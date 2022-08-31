Pierre and Fort Pierre’s cross country runners competed in the only home meet of the season at Pierre Steamboat Park on Friday.
For the girls, Stanley County’s Kaysen Magee finished 18th overall with a time of 17:32.47, which was a team best. Rachel Nemec placed 26th, Sarah Fosheim 29th and Gracie Olson 30th.
For the boys, Buffaloes runner Spencer Sargent finished a team best 28th overall with a time of 15:27.78. His teammate Tyson Peterson placed 34th.
Scott Van Den Hemel coaches both the boys and girls, and he thought, collectively, his runners should’ve started better.
“I think a few of them got a little overzealous and maybe went out a little bit harder than their conditioning was set for,” Hemel said. “But they fought back, and it’s easier to really kind of give up in a race when that happens because you’re so tired so early on. And no one did that.”
He added that he would’ve also liked to see his runners “challenge themselves” more at the start, and that’s something Hemel wants them to work on in future races.
“It’s really hard to judge where you should go to start out too fast and if you start out too fast,” Sargent said. “And, boy, that middle stuff is gonna kill you. But you just have to know when to kick it in towards the end and in the beginning.”
Sargent added that he loves cross country because of the endurance it takes and feeling that fresh air go by when running.
“God gave us legs to run, and I like to use them,” Sargent said.
For Magee, she enjoys the sport because it keeps her healthy.
“It’s something that you can do throughout your whole entire life,” Magee said. “And I really enjoy the team. If I didn’t have the team that I did, I don’t think I would still be running.”
When looking at how the boys performed in Friday’s meet, Hemel pointed out that one of his runners avoided an injury during the race.
“I thought Tyson tried to go out with Spencer and just hurt his knee a little bit through the middle of the race,” Hemel said. “(Tyson) kind of got sideways in a mud puddle and fought that off. And so I think, overall, they did well.”
Every team dealt with treacherous conditions during Friday’s race. The course was filled with mud due to heavy rain from the night before and during the race.
But Hemel said that didn’t bother his runners one bit. In fact, they embraced it.
“I don’t think it really affected us,” Hemel said. “Physical performance, yeah, it slows you down. But I don’t think it affected anyone mentally. I don’t think anyone was sitting in the bus going, ‘Oh, crap. We’ve got to run in the rain now.’ I think that they adopted the, ‘Hey, let’s go off. Let’s have fun. And everyone was running through mud puddles.”
One runner that wasn’t able to compete was senior Colt Norman. Sargent said that likely factored into him not performing as well.
“I think Cole and I can push each other farther, as well as Tyson,” he said. “And just like Coach said, we have a couple of teams that just moved in, and they’re really good teams. So we’re just gonna have to push each other harder and just keep on getting stronger.”
Going forward, Hemel wants his runner to find the right balance of not starting too fast but not too slow either.
Stanley County’s next meet will be at the eleventh annual Augustana Twilight race on Friday at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls. The race is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
“My biggest thing is catching the person in front of you, (and then) catching one more,” Hemel said. “And then when you catch that one, go get one more. We’ll be working a lot on that over the next few weeks as we start to run in some real big races.”
Both the Pierre boys and girls cross country teams also competed in Friday’s race at Steamboat Park.
Lennix Dupris led the way for the girls with a 16th-place finish and a team-best 17:23. Her teammates weren’t far behind, though. Jazzlyn finished in 19th place, Mason Berg 20th, Avery Lisburg 21st, Autumn Iverson 22nd, Gwen Richter 23rd and LizBeth Crosby 24th.
I would say that I was really happy with how they competed,” head coach Victoria Peterson said. “It’s a great start to the season, I guess, and it gives us a good idea of what we have to look forward to for the rest of the season. Many of the girls are excited about where they started but are also looking at where they can get to or improve throughout the season. As we continue to compete, we have lofty goals as a team, and they each have their own individual goals as well. So I think it was a good starting point for that.”
For the boys, they made a statement.
Jared Lutmer won the race and finished with an impressive time of 13:02.18. His teammate Mason Dell placed 12th, Mason Ward-Zeller 19th, Haeden Wheelhouse 21st, Ian Rounds 24th, Brady Gere 25th, Tayshaun Agard 27th and William Foell 33rd.
Head coach Jim Keyes said Lutmer is the team’s leader and will continue to be that for the Govs.
“Jared works hard,” Keyes said. “Jared runs over 500 miles in the summer, and he’s done it now for the past three, four years. The kid is very dedicated.”
Pierre will join Stanley County in the Augustana Twilight race on Friday at Yankton Trail Park.
